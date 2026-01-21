Sleep Just Got Personal: BEDGEAR Introduces the Next Evolution of Personalized Performance® Sleep at 2026 Las Vegas Market

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the sleep industry has offered the same solution to everyone, despite no two sleepers being the same. At the 2026 Las Vegas Winter Market, BEDGEAR® is challenging that outdated approach with its showroom theme, Sleep Just Got Personal™, reinforcing the belief that better sleep starts with personal fit.

BEDGEAR will introduce new innovations across mattresses, pillows, and sheets that advance its personalization-first approach. Each product is designed to be personally fit based on body type, sleep position, and temperature preference, highlighting the brand's focus on Performance® Sleep Systems built around the individual.

"Sleep isn't one-size-fits-all, and it never should have been," said Eugene Alletto, Founder/CEO of BEDGEAR. "For years, we've focused on designing sleep products that actually work for the individual. Sleep Just Got Personal reflects that belief and where sleep is headed next."

BEDGEAR continues to move the mattress category beyond fixed comfort and toward adaptable, individualized solutions. This approach is central to the brand's Modular Hybrid Mattress Collection, which expanded last fall with four new models: the updated M3 Performance® Mattress, M3 Night Ice Performance® Mattress, M5 Performance® Mattress, and M5 Night Ice Performance® Mattress.

Featuring BEDGEAR's award-winning dual-comfort modular design, these mattresses allow each sleeper to personalize the feel on their side of the bed, while breathable construction through every layer promotes airflow to assist the body's natural temperature regulation. Modular components can also be removed, cleaned, and replaced over time, extending product life, and reducing waste.

Building on this foundation, BEDGEAR is now introducing the Modular Hybrid Naked Collection, a more intentional evolution of personalized sleep that brings natural materials and sustainability to the forefront.

Available in two models, these mattresses combine BEDGEAR's proven modular construction with all-natural latex comfort layers and a cleaner, more minimal aesthetic. Each model features BEDGEAR's Independent Suspension™ units, allowing each sleeper to personalize firmness on their side of the bed.

Designed for maximum airflow through every layer, the Modular Hybrid Naked Collection delivers cooler, more comfortable sleep while supporting nightly recovery. Thoughtfully sourced materials and long-term durability help prioritize reduced waste without sacrificing the personalized support and pressure relief that define BEDGEAR's Performance® Mattresses.

"Personalization and sustainability go hand in hand," Alletto added. "When you get the fit right the first time, products last longer and there is less waste."

BEDGEAR is also expanding its Hybrid Performance® Mattress Collection, offering additional feel options while maintaining its airflow-first design philosophy.

The new H2 Hybrid Performance® Mattress delivers a firmer, more supportive feel with a streamlined comfort profile designed to maximize airflow at the sleep surface. Featuring a cool-to-the-touch Ver-Tex™ cover, foam-and-coil hybrid construction, and Air-X® breathable mesh with air vents, the H2 provides responsive support without trapping heat.

The H4 and H6 Hybrid Performance® Mattresses, meanwhile, have been updated with a React™ Pillow-Top Pro Cover, adding breathable, plush surface comfort inspired by BEDGEAR's Performance® Pillows while maintaining balanced support and continuous airflow.

In the pillow category, the brand is further refining how sleepers are matched based on body type, sleep position, and temperature preference, reinforcing the role proper head and neck alignment play in overall sleep quality.

BEDGEAR is also introducing a newly defined Performance® Sheets program, organized into two distinct collections: Naked and Athleisure. The assortment offers breathable options ranging from natural fabrics to patented cooling and moisture-wicking technologies, creating a clearer, more intuitive way to personalize comfort through every layer of the bed.

These introductions bring BEDGEAR's 2026 showroom theme to life and demonstrate how personal fit, enhanced airflow, and intentional design work together to support better sleep and recovery.

"Sleep affects every part of your life, yet for decades the industry has treated every sleeper the same," Alletto said. "Sleep Just Got Personal is our commitment to designing sleep around the individual. When sleep works for you, everything that follows works better."

To experience BEDGEAR's personalized sleep innovations at the 2026 Las Vegas Winter Market, visit the BEDGEAR showroom at World Market Center, Building B, 11th Floor, Suite B-1100.

