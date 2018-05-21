BEDGEAR® Expands Lifestyle Brand with First PERFORMANCE® Pet Beds

Laboratory tested and CFM (cubic feet per minute) certified to ensure maximum air flow, BEDGEAR's Performance Pet Bed offers a two-piece design that features a removable, machine washable cushion and bolster cover with a no-skid bottom, providing a secure, comfortable sleeping space. A hexagonal weave pattern is built into the cushion to help dissipate heat and the Air-X® ventilated bolster panels ensure maximum air flow throughout to keep your pet from overheating. The React® blend cushion is a unique combination of specialty foam and silk-feel fibers that reduces pressure on pet's hips and joints for complete support.

"As a dog owner myself, I saw there was a lack of sleep gear built for a pet's performance," said Eugene Alletto, Founder and CEO of BEDGEAR. "At BEDGEAR, we believe your pet deserves the same rest and recovery that you and your family enjoy each night so that they can jump higher, run faster and fetch longer. After watching sleep patterns of dogs, we now understand they need the same type of benefits as their human owners – personalized fit and air flow. This is the first of many new category expansions for BEDGEAR as we find more ways to improve the lifestyle of those seeking to achieve more each day."

BEDGEAR Performance Pet Beds are available for purchase on bedgear.com and at the brand's Performance Sleep Shop® Pop-Up on Boston's prominent Newbury Street. The beds are offered in three sizes – Small: $149, Medium: $199 and Large: $249.

"Dogs, especially as they age, need a good quality, comfortable bed that also provides orthopedic support so they can get the rest they need to be active all their lives," said Vera Wilkinson, Certified Dog Behavior Consultant and Founder of The Cooperative Dog. "Dog owners sleep better too because BEDGEAR Pet Performance Beds patented fabric technology helps with temperature regulation so dogs rest through the night without overheating and they don't wake their owners by moving to a cooler spot on the floor."

To celebrate the launch, BEDGEAR is inviting owners and their pets to get fit for a bed as well as receive a free collapsible pet bowl with purchase at their Boston Pop-Up in time for Father's Day for the entire week, June 4th – June 10th. Shoppers will also have a chance to win several giveaways, including a free or discounted pet bed, a training session with The Cooperative Dog, treats from Polka Dog Bakery and an exclusive pet gift package that includes a $250 gift card to Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa when posting a photo of their pet in the BEDGEAR pop-up. BEDGEAR will donate a percentage of sales of pet beds sold during the week to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA-Angell) as part of their commitment to support the pet community.

MSPCA-Angell:

The MSPCA-Angell is a national and international leader in animal protection and veterinary medicine and provides direct hands-on care for thousands of animals each year. Founded in 1868, it is the second-oldest humane society in the United States. Services include animal protection and adoption, advocacy, humane education, law enforcement, and world-class veterinary care. The MSPCA-Angell is a private, non-profit organization. It does not receive any government funding nor is it funded or operated by any national humane organization. The MSPCA-Angell relies solely on the support and contributions of individuals who care about animals. Please visit www.mspca.org.

BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

Founded in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the rapid growth, global lifestyle brand of PERFORMANCE® bedding for people that want to achieve more out of life. BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by offering personalized products based on sleep position and body frame. Our patented fabric technologies wick away heat and moisture to help regulate body temperature and generate a cooler, drier sleep environment to maximize recovery at night. With distribution facilities in the U.S. and Asia, BEDGEAR is sold in more than 4,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada, as well as expanding globally. BEDGEAR currently partners with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks alongside a history of professional athletes and sports teams, including the gold medalist USA Women's National Ice Hockey Team. You can't cheat sleep – but you can get more out of the time you spend in bed. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

