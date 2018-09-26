BEDGEAR® Forces the Mattress Industry to Evolve

For the first time, consumers can select their comfort choice with four options of individualized support ranging from very firm to very plush. The M3's cover can be easily unzipped to reveal its Independent Suspension™ units that provide each individual's perfect fit, and the units can be changed throughout the lifetime of the mattress, adapting to the owners' needs by creating a softer or harder feel. In addition, a cushioning Comfort Layer provides a seamless experience for both sleep partners, smoothing the transition between the different sides of the bed, while still maintaining completely separate support and comfort feels. As the first bed with the ability to improve over time, components of the bed have been intently designed to be modular in order to be maintained or upgraded during the life of the mattress.

"As the creator of Performance sleep, we are always looking to lead innovation by challenging ourselves, the industry and consumers to rethink sleep in a more practical way with products that allow deeper sleep and faster recovery so people can be more awake," said Dr. Lorenzo Turicchia. "This has been achieved in the M3 Launchpad, a product where we created several significant utility patents while under development in order to offer the world's first Modular Sleep System with unsurpassed personalization, breathability and advanced functionality in every component."

The M3 features Air-X® ventilated panels around the entire circumference of the mattress, to keep air flowing, reduce heat build-up and allow the body to more easily regulate its temperature. The M3 is BEDGEAR's first mattress to come standard with the brand's Ver-Tex® Performance fabric cover, which provides a cool-to-the-touch feel and instant heat dispersal to shift excess warmth away throughout the night. A key feature to the unique modularity of the M3 is that its components can be easily recycled, reducing the impact of the mattress industry on the environment through a decrease in landfill waste.

"At BEDGEAR, we don't just make beds. We create potential for the future with personalized Performance Sleep Systems designed to maximize recovery and help individuals achieve more each day," said Eugene Alletto, Founder and CEO of BEDGEAR. "Before the M3, there was zero transparency into the inside of a mattress or even the industry at large. Consumers value transparency as seen in the shift to lead clean lifestyles. They can now sleep clean with the next generation of personalization and practicality that our industry needs and consumers deserve."

Each retailer receiving the M3 will expand the BEDGEAR footprint in its store to include the newly designed M3 Sleep Pod interactive experience. The semi-enclosed pod features a motion-sensor which activates a video on the built-in screen that explains the unique build and features of the M3 as soon as the customer lies down on the mattress. While the video is playing, the adjustable base within the pod takes the customer to a zero gravity position to demonstrate the M3's flexible, yet durable build.

As part of the rollout, the M3 will be available at select retailers across the country including The RoomPlace and Mattress Warehouse. The M3 is available online at www.bedgear.com/M3, with prices starting at $1,649.00 for a Twin XL.

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

Sleep was boring until 2009 when BEDGEAR® redefined sleep as an activity with their patented heat and moisture management fabric technologies, which create a more awake and connected population. As the only brand of Performance Sleep products, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses, providing 100% of total sleep comfort based on an individual's sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is proud to manufacture in the U.S., and focuses their innovation on being additive and supportive of specialty retailers. BEDGEAR's products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across every continent and have earned more than 100 U.S. trademark registrations with new ones added every day. Since inception, BEDGEAR has partnered with professional athletes, and has become the choice of more than 15 professional and Olympic sports teams and to the world's largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. The brand currently features over 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders that sleep on personalized fit products as part of their training regimens. Throughout the years, BEDGEAR has become an iconic American brand that has grown beyond borders to a global footprint from which they're driving World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

