BEDGEAR Foundation Donates Thousands of Performance® Bedding Products to Honduras Following Devastation Caused by Hurricane Eta

With this donation, BEDGEAR sent Performance pillows, mattress protectors, mattresses, sheet sets and blankets. BEDGEAR's bedding products are engineered with Performance fabrics that are 100% breathable and allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature at night. Donating these items not only help to fill a void of things lost in homes following the hurricane, but also provide each individual a sense of comfort having something with them as familiar as a pillow or blanket.

"BEDGEAR is a global company with retail partners around the world so it is important for us to help them, but also for me personally to provide aid since I have spent time in Honduras," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Honduras is rich with culture and its people are kind. After Hurricane Eta, BEDGEAR was given the opportunity to give back in a unique way by providing the most basic necessities of a bed while also giving the gift of good night's rest when it's needed the most."

BEDGEAR employees at the Rock Hill, SC, distribution center were directly involved in the project, helping to pack an 1,800-square-foot shipping container with the donated goods. BEDGEAR employees also came together to craft a banner that was hung inside the container. The banner includes an English and Spanish proclamation: "BEDGEAR stands with Honduras/BEDGEAR se solidariza con Honduras." Each BEDGEAR employee also signed the banner and wrote a note of encouragement.

"Muebleria Elements can't thank BEDGEAR and its employees enough with this donation of bedding essentials, especially so soon right after Hurricane Eta," said Juan Boadla, CEO of Muebleria Elements. "Almost 3 million people in Honduras were affected by Eta. As a result, the people of Honduras need every bit of comfort right now, and Elements greatly appreciates BEDGEAR's significant support."

The BEDGEAR Foundation is BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm. Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has helped tremendously in humanitarian efforts, including donating tens of thousands of respirator masks and pillows to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, aided in natural disaster recovery efforts, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, as well as the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties. The public is encouraged to make a monetary donation to the BEDGEAR Foundation via the website, which the BEDGEAR team then uses to aid in future donation projects.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the innovative Performance® brand of bedding that has a focus on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Media Contact:

Jamie Shrewsbury

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE BEDGEAR

Related Links

bedgear.com

