BEDGEAR's GermShield™ Mattress and Pillow Cover Set Is First Line of Defense For Clean and Healthy Sleep Environment

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces the launch of the GermShield™ Mattress and Pillow Cover Set that incorporates a lab-tested antimicrobial treatment to actively protect the fabric against 99% of certain allergens, germs, bacteria, microbes and odor. This fabric treatment technology is found in everyday safe household products like cleaning textiles, bandages, and towels. GermShield was developed as a first line of defense to create a clean and healthy sleep environment during or post-pandemic. The GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set was created in partnership with Polygiene, the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies. The GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set will be on display at Las Vegas Market from April 11 - 15 in the BEDGEAR Showroom (B-1100.)

The GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set is based on the original GermShield Protector. BEDGEAR added a GermShield Pillow Cover to provide additional protection specifically to the sleeper's head area as the mouth and nose get most exposed to germs and bacteria. Additionally, GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set acts as an allergen barrier with fabric that is cured, which is a heating process that tightly closes the yarns and eliminates any space for allergens or dust mites to enter.

"Given the current health situation, BEDGEAR's GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set adds to consumers' overall safety and comfort," said Eugene Alletto BEDGEAR founder and CEO. "They have peace of mind knowing they are sleeping on a bedding surface that not only has an allergen barrier but also helps inhibit the spreading of germs and bacteria. GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set also is designed to be travel-friendly, ensuring a safe sleep environment for those on-the-go, whether at Airbnb rentals, college dorm rooms, and even staying with friends or family members."

Other bedding manufacturers focus on applying an antimicrobial topical treatment just to the mattress, which is the bottom of the bedding layer. However, GermShield Mattress Cover is placed between the sheet and the mattress protector, making it one bedding layer closer to the sleeper. GermShield Pillow Cover is placed beneath the pillowcase. GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set does not have waterproof barriers, resulting in increased airflow and breathability. They are also engineered with BEDGEAR's Hyper-Cotton™ fabric technology to provide fast evaporation of moisture and enhance softness and comfort.

GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set is also high-efficiency machine washable, which requires less water, detergent and energy. The mattress cover features a fitted skirt with an enhanced elastic that provides a secure fit to the mattress and includes sidewalls that prevent dust mites or pet dander. The pillow cover features a zipper to provide a secure seal for the pillow.

BEDGEAR is also introducing the GermShield™ Face Mask, which is available in either a fitted or pleated shape. Engineered with Dri-Tec® moisture-wicking fabric, these masks help reduce sweat and heat buildup. Both masks include Polygiene's lab-tested antimicrobial fabric treatment for an extra layer of defense. To ensure a secure fit to the face, both machine washable masks include a nose clip and soft adjustable straps.

The GermShield Mattress and Pillow Cover Set is available on bedgear.com and at select retail locations nationwide for $149.99 for queen sizing. The GermShield Face Mask is available on bedgear.com at $19.99.

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products – from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

