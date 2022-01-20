BEDGEAR®'s New Performance® Innovations Based on Personal Fit, Comfort and Sustainability Are No Fairytale

"From its inception more than 10 years ago, BEDGEAR has always been about breathable bedding products that have enhanced airflow and are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature preference; this is why our Performance pillows are available in different sizes or heights," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "For 2022 we are focusing on new mattress and bedding innovations that provide additional comfort yet are sustainable. For instance, the M3 mattress and M3 Ambient smart bed use Independent Suspension™ Units that are made from recyclable metal coils to provide four different support levels based on the sleeper's preference. These units are interchangeable based on the sleepers' evolving needs. Instead of disposing the entire mattress in a landfill, they can simply replace a small piece of the mattress. BEDGEAR ensures We Get it Right the First Time™ to satisfy the sleeper and protect the environment."

Some of BEDGEAR's new innovations include:

Performance pillows that not only provide cross-ventilation and maximum breathability with their state-of-the-art air vents but also embrace curves by featuring more cuddle-curve designs than ever before. These pillows feature a crescent shape that contours and forms perfectly to the sleeper's head, neck and shoulders, giving sleepers more opportunity to find their ideal comfort.

M3 Ambient smart bed technology, which allows sleepers to take control of each side of their bed. The app-controlled M3 Ambient features dual-sided support with four different comfort levels and dual-sided temperature control to achieve personalized comfort, including a microclimate with ample airflow for each side.

Three new sheet collections in more colors than ever featuring current instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ and moisture-wicking Dri-Tec ® technologies as well as other smart fabric technologies.

technologies as well as other smart fabric technologies. BEDGEAR Baby and Kids will highlight new crib mattresses, crib sheets and kids' mattress protectors that feature the same breathable fabrics and Performance technologies found in adult mattresses, protectors and sheets to ensure babies and children have a safe, clean and comfortable sleep environment.

Enhancements to BEDGEAR's other adult mattresses also will be on display: the M3, the world's first dual-sided mattress that can be modified with four different comfort levels for each side and featuring a Ver-Tex cover; and the three S mattresses that are the sporty collection with ventilated foam and featuring a white Ver-Tex cover with the BEDGEAR logo stitched in the center.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the United States.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

