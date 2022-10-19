BEDGEAR's Retail Theater Experiences Take Center Stage at Fall High Point Market

New Enhanced Airflow and Split-Head Mattress Protectors Breathe New Life into Bedding Category

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, is presenting new interactive retailer theater experiences and mattress protectors, including in split-king sizes, with enhanced airflow at the bi-annual Fall 2022 High Point Market, taking place from Oct. 21-26 in North Carolina.

BEDGEAR has several new interactive retail theater displays that will not only bring shoppers back into stores but also will provide a more fun and engaging in-store experience by educating consumers on the importance of airflow, personalization and BEDGEAR's Performance smart fabric technologies.

The brand is unveiling its new Air-X® Performance® Mattress Protector and Ver-Tex™ Performance® Mattress Protector that maximize breathability, resulting in "feeling like air," and feature new contemporary designs and colors. Because shoppers are buying split-head mattress protectors and sheets in record numbers, BEDGEAR's Dri-Tec® Performance® Mattress Protector, made with soft, breathable layers, and Hyper-Cotton™ Performance® Sheets – both in split-head king size – will be on display.

"BEDGEAR is always looking for ways to breathe new life into all our products, including our retail displays that are theatrical because they draw the attention of the in-store shopper," said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "Because BEDGEAR wants to eliminate overheating for sleepers, our new Performance mattress protectors, including in split head, are engineered to allow for maximum breathability. The end result is that they have a quality of feeling like air."

Some of BEDGEAR's newest innovations, which are all now available, taking center stage at High Point Market include:

An interactive display called the Pinwheel Pillow Machine, which highlights a machine blowing air through a pillow to show how breathable BEDGEAR's Air- X mesh and air vents are. Within the Pinwheel Pillow machine, air is pushed up and through the sides of the mesh panels of the pillow, causing two pinwheels placed on both sides to spin.





BEDGEAR's proprietary Fitting Room is a contactless way for a shopper to get assessed for a pillow and mattress using their sleep preferences combined with a 3D scan of their body. At the end of the scan, options for their personal size and smart fabric technology will appear on the screen.





The Air-X Mattress Protector comes in a new grey quilted wave design that is built with two layers of Air-X 3D structured, air multiplier fabric that provides continuous ventilation throughout the night for maximum airflow between the sleeper and the mattress. This 3D structure creates a cushion of air with spring-like yarns, giving the protector a sponge-like feel that allows for maximum breathability so the sleeper can adjust to their ideal temperature.





The Ver-Tex Mattress Protector is designed in a white lofted windmill pattern with silver stitching, allowing for more air to effortlessly flow throughout the fabric. BEDGEAR's Ver-Tex technology is engineered to have a cool-to-the-touch feel that reduces sweat and heat buildup by conducting excess heat away from the sleeper.





Engineered with sweat-dispersing fabric technology, the split-head Dri-Tec Mattress Protector is engineered with Dri-Tec technology to wick away moisture throughout the night.





Classic cotton gets a high-tech twist with silky smooth, quick-drying Hyper-Cotton Sheet Set. Hyper-Cotton's interwoven breathable fibers in the split-head design help circulate airflow to keep sleepers comfortable throughout the night.

BEDGEAR is located at Plaza Suites, Ground Level, 1-500. BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

