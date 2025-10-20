Bedsure Celebrates 10 Years of Comfort and Connection with "100SoftHomes" Campaign

The viral Amazon bedding brand is celebrating a decade of cozy moments, real stories, and GentleSoft® innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, one of the fastest-growing home textile brands on Amazon, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of their "100SoftHomes — Live Soft, Feel GentleSoft®" campaign.

This nationwide campaign honors the authentic, everyday moments that define comfort by spotlighting real user stories through a new anniversary TV commercial and social media series, while inviting fans to share their own "soft stories" for a chance to win special prizes.

10 Years of Democratizing Comfort

Bedsure's story began with one clear mission: to democratize comfort and make quality coziness accessible to everyone.

Since then, Bedsure has grown from a small Amazon startup into a global home comfort innovator serving millions of households across more than 20 countries. Over the past decade, its focus on craftsmanship and user-centered design led to the creation of GentleSoft®, a proprietary textile technology developed through more than 1,000 hours of refinement and 32 specialized weaving processes, engineered to deliver unmatched softness, smoothness, and resilience.

GentleSoft® is more than a fabric; it's a feeling. One that captures the brand's core belief: that comfort should be inclusive, authentic, and felt by all.

"Bedsure has always been about people; their homes, their families, their stories," said Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer of Bedsure. "For our 10th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate the people who have made Bedsure what it is today by giving back with softness, sincerity, and gratitude."

"100SoftHomes" Celebrates Everyday Comfort

At the heart of the anniversary celebration is "100SoftHomes," a nationwide call for 100 real families to share their personal GentleSoft® moments; the cozy scenes that make a home feel truly theirs. Whether it's a quiet morning coffee, a movie night with family, or a nap with a beloved pet, Bedsure wants to highlight the genuine joy behind everyday softness.

Starting today through November 19, participants can take part by heading over to Bedsure's Instagram to share their story in the comments and then uploading a photo on their social capturing their "soft moment" featuring their Bedsure blanket along with their family, pets, or themselves with the hashtag #BedsureGentleSoft and tagging @Bedsurehome.

Prizes that Give Back with Softness

Bedsure is rewarding participants for sharing their cozy stories with prizes that celebrate the spirit of softness and connection:

First Prize (1 winner): iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Second Prize (8 winners): GentleSoft ® Family Pack + Canvas Bag (Family Pack includes GentleSoft ® Blanket, GentleSoft ® Ribbed Heated Blanket, and more)

GentleSoft Family Pack + Canvas Bag (Family Pack includes GentleSoft Blanket, GentleSoft Ribbed Heated Blanket, and more) All Participants: All verified participants will receive a 15% discount coupon

Winners will be contacted on social by @bedsurehome and announced on November 22. The top 5 entries will also be featured on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, NYC!

A Softer Future Begins at Home

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Bedsure's new TVC and social campaign will feature touching testimonials inspired by real customers weaving together stories of warmth, kindness, and everyday comfort. Through these genuine voices, the brand reinforces its message of "giving back to users with authenticity and softness."

With GentleSoft® now redefining global softness standards, Bedsure continues to expand its vision of creating a more comfortable home life for all one blanket, one family, and one soft story at a time.

For more information about GentleSoft® products and Bedsure's campaign, please visit https://bedsurehome.com/.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure