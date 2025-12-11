Bedsure Partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest to Bring Comfort to Families

Bedsure marks 10 years of comfort with a CSR commitment to support families and advance sustainability

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading woman-owned home textiles brand, is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) to provide warmth and comfort to families of critically ill or injured children. Bedsure donated nearly 800 premium bedding products, including its GentleSoft® Sheet Sets, to RMHC-UM's facilities, helping to support the warm, welcoming "Home Away from Home" environment for families during challenging times.

Bedsure Donation Ceremony at RMHC Upper Midwest

"We are honored to support Ronald McDonald House Charities' mission of supporting families when they need it most," said Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer for Bedsure. "This donation reflects our gratitude to the community and our customers, as well as our ongoing commitment to bring comfort to every home."

The donation ceremony was held at RMHC-UM's main building in Minneapolis on December 9, featuring speeches from both Bedsure and RMHC-UM representatives emphasizing the importance of this partnership and the power of community.

As Bedsure honors its 10th anniversary, it continues its dedication to providing softness and comfort to families across the world. This initiative underscores Bedsure's dedication to social responsibility and its commitment to spreading warmth and compassion beyond the home.

Bedsure's Broader Commitment to Giving Back

Beyond its partnership with RMHC-UM, Bedsure actively demonstrates its commitment to giving back through ongoing community giving initiatives. In 2025 alone, the brand donated products to organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation and continues to champion sustainability through its GentleSoft® collection. By collaborating with ethical manufacturers that promote gender equality, create employment opportunities for people with disabilities, and support educational opportunities, Bedsure ensures that every product reflects its mission of creating positive social impact.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest is a 501 (c) (3) organization that provides a comfortable and caring home away from home that supports keeping families together and reduces stress during a child's serious illness. Based in Minneapolis, the organization operates five locations in Minnesota and has served over 5,700 families in the last year alone. Additional information can be found at https://www.rmhc-uppermidwest.org/.

SOURCE Bedsure