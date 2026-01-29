Bedsure Expands Offline Retail Footprint With Launch of Its GentleSoft® Ribbed Plush Blanket In Targets Nationwide

The brand's softest blanket is now available for shoppers to experience in person as Bedsure leans into offline growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading home textile brand trusted by millions worldwide, is expanding its in-store presence with its coziest addition yet: the Bedsure GentleSoft® Ribbed Plush Blanket, now available in Target stores nationwide allowing customers to touch, feel, and experience its signature comfort themselves.

Bedsure is now available at Target.

Beloved by TikTok for its cloud-like softness, the Bedsure GentleSoft® Ribbed Plush Blanket has quickly become a fan favorite for its ability to elevate everyday comfort—bringing cozy luxury at an affordable price point. Now, with its rollout in Target stores across the country, customers can see firsthand why this blanket has earned a following.

Available in four stylish colorways—Linen, Light Grey, Crystal Pink, and Green—the blanket is designed to seamlessly complement any space. Whether draped over a couch, layered on a bed, or added to a reading nook, the Bedsure GentleSoft® Ribbed Plush Blanket provides instant comfort and an effortlessly cozy look. Each blanket is prewashed three times to protect its integrity, maintain its plush feel, and ensure it holds up through daily use, representing Bedsure's belief in durability and long-term softness in all its products.

"At Bedsure, we believe that comfort is an essential wellness tool, and something that should be an accessible experience for everyone," said Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer at Bedsure. "Partnering with Target gives us the opportunity to bring our signature softness and comfort offline and meet the consumers where they are."

Bedsure's expansion into offline channels through partnerships with Target and Belk, showcase Bedsure's ongoing exploration and continued plans to expand into additional brick-and-mortar retail, working to bring essential comfort to even more households nationwide.

The Bedsure GentleSoft® Ribbed Plush Blanket is available in Twin/Twin XL ($30) and Full/Queen ($40) in Target retailers nationwide.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/ . Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

