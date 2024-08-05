Bedsure Cooling Bedding: Upgrade Your Sleep Experience for Ultimate Comfort

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer's high temperatures persist, staying cool and comfortable remains a top priority. While air conditioning can offer relief, it often comes with high energy costs. Bedsure, a leader in bedding innovation, offers a more sustainable and stylish solution with its collection of cooling bedding, designed to create a refreshing retreat in your bedroom.

Bedsure's new cooling bedding line is crafted to cater to diverse preferences, offering both technologically advanced and naturally cooling options. Each collection is meticulously designed to enhance sleep quality by maintaining optimal temperatures and ensuring a refreshing night's rest.

Bedsure Cooling Bedding Series

Bedsure's Cooling Bedding Series is the ultimate solution for hot sleepers. This range features innovative materials that combine cooling technology with breathability and moisture-wicking properties. The series includes two collections: Breescape™ Cooling Series and Natural Cooling Series, each tailored to different preferences and needs. These beddings are engineered to regulate temperature and provide a cool sleeping environment, making them perfect for those who struggle with overheating at night.

Bedsure Breescape™ Cooling Series

The Breescape™ Cooling Series by Bedsure is crafted for those who desire consistent coolness throughout the night. This collection provides an optimal blend of breathability and cooling, ensuring comfort from dusk till dawn. Key products include:

Breescape™ Cooling Mattress Pad : Infused with Silk Amino Acids and Zoned Waves, this pad delivers targeted cooling and breathability, with a Q-Max rating over 0.4 for instant relief that's ten times more breathable than cotton.

: Infused with Silk Amino Acids and Zoned Waves, this pad delivers targeted cooling and breathability, with a Q-Max rating over 0.4 for instant relief that's ten times more breathable than cotton. Breescape™ Temp-Regulating Mattress Topper : Combining firm support with airy softness, this topper uses PCM fabric to adjust to your body temperature, ensuring consistent comfort. Its ultra-soft fabric and deep pocket design keep it securely in place.

: Combining firm support with airy softness, this topper uses PCM fabric to adjust to your body temperature, ensuring consistent comfort. Its ultra-soft fabric and deep pocket design keep it securely in place. Breescape™ Contoured Cooling Pillow : Designed for optimal neck support, this pillow features a 5-second rebound time and dual ergonomic heights. Advanced cooling fabric and easy-care, machine-washable cases offer a refreshing and practical sleep solution.

: Designed for optimal neck support, this pillow features a 5-second rebound time and dual ergonomic heights. Advanced cooling fabric and easy-care, machine-washable cases offer a refreshing and practical sleep solution. Breescape™ Cooling Slow-Rebound Pillow: This pillow's reversible design offers cooling fabric on one side and a bamboo blend on the other. With a 360° breathable mesh gusset and advanced cooling tech, it keeps you cool and comfortable year-round.

Bedsure Natural Cooling Series

Bedsure's Natural Cooling Series invites customers to experience nature's cooling touch. Crafted from plant-based fabrics, these products offer a soothing feel and a refreshing sleep experience. Featured products include:

100% Rayon Derived from Bamboo Pillowcases : Enjoy exceptional cooling and moisture-wicking with these silky pillowcases. They reduce friction, minimize wrinkles, and enhance decor, all while being OEKO-TEX certified and easy to care for.

: Enjoy exceptional cooling and moisture-wicking with these silky pillowcases. They reduce friction, minimize wrinkles, and enhance decor, all while being OEKO-TEX certified and easy to care for. Rayon Derived from Bamboo Sheet Set: Forbes Vetted's 'Best of Designation' for breathability and thermoregulation. These silky, durable sheets offer cloud-like softness, with a secure deep pocket and envelope closure pillowcases.

Bedsure's cooling bedding is perfect for warm late summer nights, offering refreshing coolness, moisture-wicking, and breathability for a satisfying rest. Enjoy comfort and sustainability while making the most of the season's warmth.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/ , or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure . Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure