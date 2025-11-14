Bedsure Unveils New GentleSoft® Heated Product Collection Alongside Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals

Just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bedsure's newest heated bedding innovations bring cozy comfort and energy-efficient warmth to homes nationwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading name in comfort and innovation for home textiles, is expanding its heated product line with the launch of two new products: the GentleSoft® Heated Wearable Faux Cashmere Blanket and the Smart Core Warmth Heating Pad. These advanced products are designed to deliver luxurious warmth, comfort, and convenience for the upcoming holiday season.

Bedsure's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

The GentleSoft ® Heated Wearable Faux Cashmere Blanket (MSRP: $199.99) is crafted from an ultra-soft flannel blend that mimics the luxurious feel of cashmere, offering lightweight warmth without bulk. Featuring 4 adjustable heating levels, 4 timer settings and a hands-free wearable design, this blanket is safe, energy-efficient and ensures personalized comfort. Perfect for chilly nights, commutes, work-from-home days, or outdoor lounging, it's more than just a blanket –– it's portable warmth you can wear anywhere.





Bedsure is also kicking off this holiday season with deep discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers can save up to 58% on select products, including heated blankets, comforter sets, sheet sets, and more. Savings highlights include:

*NEW* GentleSoft ® Organic Cotton Sheet Set – 36% off: Launched this month, these sheets are crafted from 300-thread-count, long-staple organic cotton for cloud-like softness, delivering luxury comfort at a fraction of the price of premium brands.

All deals are available exclusively on Amazon from Nov. 20 through Dec. 1. For more information about Bedsure's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, visit www.amazon.com/bedsure.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure