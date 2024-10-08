Bedsure Launches Heated Essentials Collection: Stay Warm, Get Cozy

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading brand in home comfort, proudly announces the launch of its latest collection, Heated Essentials, designed to deliver consistent, reliable warmth with the tagline "Stay Warm, Get Cozy." This new collection features a range of heated blankets, mattress pads, and heating pads, offering enhanced comfort and style for cozy afternoons and restful nights.

Safety You Can Trust

At Bedsure, safety is our top priority. Each product in the Heated Essentials collection undergoes 74 in-depth tests at the Bedsure Intertek-recognized Satellite™ Lab, consistently exceeding UL standards. Features like overheat protection, auto shut-off, and ETL/FCC certification ensure that each product offers safe and dependable performance. With advanced heating technology providing faster, more consistent warmth, Bedsure ensures that your comfort never comes at the expense of safety.

Warmth Meets Durability

Quality and durability are at the heart of the Heated Essentials collection. Every product is rigorously tested to withstand over 8,000 hours of use, including roll bending, wire bending, and distortion tests. Built to last, these heated essentials provide long-lasting warmth and peace of mind, whether you're enjoying a quiet evening at home or seeking extra comfort during colder nights.

Key Products in the Collection

The Heated Essentials collection offers a variety of options tailored to different needs, including:

1. Solid Flannel Heated Blanket

Wrap yourself in warmth with adjustable heat settings for customized comfort.

2. Ribbed Flannel Heated Blanket

A stylish option that combines texture with cozy warmth for the perfect blend of comfort.

3. Jacquard Shaggy Sherpa Heated Blanket

Elevate your space with luxurious warmth, designed for cozy nights in.

4. Heated Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie

Stay warm on the go with this wearable heated blanket, perfect for relaxation or mobility.

5. Coral Fleece Heated Mattress Pad

Transform your sleep with soothing warmth and unmatched comfort every night.

6. Weighted Heating Pad with Massager

Personalized comfort meets fatigue relief with warmth and gentle vibration, perfect for easing tension.

Why Bedsure?

Bedsure's Heated Essentials offer more than just warmth—they provide safety, quality, and lasting comfort. Every product is tested to exceed industry standards, featuring advanced heat dissipation and durability for reliable performance. Discover the full collection on bedsurehome.com and Amazon, and embrace a season of cozy comfort.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure