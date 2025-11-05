The $300 Organic Cotton Illusion -- Introducing Bedsure's GentleSoft® Organic Cotton Sheet Set

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online home textile brand, is bringing peak luxury at fair prices with the launch of its new GentleSoft® Organic Cotton Sheet Set. Luxurious organic cotton sheets no longer mean spending $300. Bedsure is utilizing the finest premium fibers from Turkey's Aegean region – the same source behind some of the most luxurious bedding brands, to deliver cloud-like comfort that people deserve at a fraction of the price. Finally, organic luxury that lets both you and your bank account sleep easily.

Turkish organic cotton is known for its long, silky fibers that create a naturally breathable, buttery-soft weave. Bedsure's sheets capture that feeling of everyday indulgence while keeping sustainability at the heart of the process.

Over a quarter of the energy used in production comes from renewable sources, reducing carbon emissions by 18,000 tons a year—the same as planting 108,000 trees. Advanced water recycling saves more than nine million cups of water daily. Every set also supports fair labor, gender equality, and opportunities for people with disabilities—turning your bedtime routine into something that genuinely gives back.

Every fiber is GOTS and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, free from pesticides and fully traceable from the Aegean fields to your bedroom. The 300-thread-count sateen weave is pre-washed for a creamy, cloud-like feel that only gets softer with every wash.

Available in modern, neutral tones, the GentleSoft® set is machine-washable, durable, and designed for years of comfort—proof that true luxury is quality, not price tags. These sheets hug you like a quiet morning and turn a simple bedtime into a small, indulgent ritual.

Bedsure strips away the smoke and mirrors, offering certified organic softness at a fraction of the cost. Because real luxury isn't about exclusivity. It's about feeling good, sleeping well, and doing a little good while you're at it.

