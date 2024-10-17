NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a trusted name in home comfort, is proud to announce the launch of its first outdoor product, the Roverlay Outdoor Blanket, now available for order on Indiegogo. With the official campaign starting in mid-October, the Roverlay is designed to bring Bedsure's signature warmth and comfort to the great outdoors, catering specifically to outdoor enthusiasts.

A Blanket for Every Adventure

Bedsure Launches the Roverlay Outdoor Blanket on Indiegogo.

The Roverlay Outdoor Blanket is a versatile solution for camping, picnicking, or any outdoor activity. Combining Aerogel-Polyester insulation, the blanket ensures warmth in cooler weather while remaining breathable for extended use. Its multifunctional design allows it to serve as a blanket, picnic mat, poncho, pillow, or even a basic sleeping bag. Multiple Roverlay blankets can also be buttoned together to create a larger covering—ideal for group activities.

Built for the Outdoors

Durability is key when it comes to outdoor gear, and the Roverlay delivers. Made from water-repellent fabric with a dirt-resistant coating, it is easy to clean and provides ISO-certified windproof protection, making it perfect for all weather conditions. After use, the blanket folds neatly into its compact storage bag for easy transport.

The Story Behind Roverlay

The development of the Roverlay was driven by Bedsure's dedication to listening to its customers. As a brand that had already mastered wearable blankets, Bedsure received frequent feedback from customers who loved using their products during outdoor activities—at baseball games, on dog walks, or while camping. However, many noted that the blankets weren't ideal for rugged outdoor environments due to their lack of water resistance. This insight led Bedsure's team to imagine a product that could carry the brand's signature warmth and comfort into the outdoors, while addressing the practical needs of campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Thus they began the journey to create the Roverlay Outdoor Blanket. Over the course of six months, the Bedsure team tested three different fabric and filling combinations to perfect the balance of functionality and coziness. The final result, combining Bedsure's signature soft touch with advanced insulation and weather-resistant fabrics, has been crafted to meet the demands of those who spend extended periods in nature.

This new product embodies Bedsure's commitment to enhancing everyday life—whether indoors or outdoors—by offering affordable, high-quality, and thoughtfully designed solutions. The Roverlay brings the warmth of home into the wild, ensuring that users can enjoy the outdoors while staying comfortable, protected, and ready for any adventure.

Pre-orders for the Roverlay Outdoor Blanket are now available on Indiegogo at https://igg.me/at/bedsure-roverlay-outdoor-blanket, with a super early bird offer providing discounts of up to 36% off. This limited-time offer allows early supporters to secure the product at its most competitive price.

