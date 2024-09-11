Bedsure Strengthens Retail Partnerships with Omni-Channel Solutions, Opens Showroom at NY Market Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, America's leading online bedding brand, is reinforcing its commitment to brick-and-mortar retailers by unveiling its new showroom at 411 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor, in New York City, opening on Monday, September 16, during Fall Market Week. This marks a key step in Bedsure's omni-channel strategy, blending its online success with in-store solutions to drive sell-through and enhance customer experiences.

As NY Market Week runs from September 16-19, Bedsure will showcase its ability to create seamless online-to-offline integrations designed to boost retailer performance. "We're blending our online leadership with in-store engagement to help retailers thrive," said Josh Zhu, CEO of Bedsure. "By leveraging our digital strengths and creating engaging in-store experiences, we aim to drive traffic and build lasting customer loyalty."

Key Highlights:

Omni-Channel Integration: Bedsure's strategy combines data-driven product selection, co-branded initiatives, and in-store activations, ensuring engagement across digital and physical platforms. Retailers visiting the new showroom will experience Bedsure's top-performing products firsthand.

Global Supply Chain Diversification: Bedsure continues to expand its supply chain, showcasing products from multiple countries of origin with plans to further diversify, ensuring innovation and quality for retail partners.

About Bedsure

Founded in 1979, Bedsure has grown to become America's #1 online bedding brand, offering a wide range of high-quality home textile products. With a focus on innovation, omni-channel growth, and global supply chain partnerships, Bedsure continues to provide exceptional products both online and in-store. Learn more at www.bedsurehome.com.

