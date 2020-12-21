Bedsure, unveils Collections, a series of elevated, high-quality bedding and home textile offerings designed for the sophisticated sleeper.

Exquisitely and expertly crafted, Bedsure Collections series combines high quality fabrics with progressive and stylish design to create a cozy bedroom, a quality home, and a luxurious space for dreaming. From sheet sets to pillowcases and kids' comforters, the Collections series is designed to accompany, to comfort, and to inspire everyone at every precious moment at home.

Meet the 1000 Thread Count Sheet

When it comes to sheet sets, quality should always be the priority, but understanding what kind of sheets will last for years to come can be difficult to determine. In the Collections series, Bedsure has made selecting sheets a breeze, because Bedsure only uses 100% premium long-staple cotton when making the sheets. The 1000 thread count sheet set is manufactured with the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification and is processed with natural and non-toxic dyes, making it an incredibly soft and safe option for sensitive skin. Its 1000 thread count offers a silky texture obtained by a sateen weave, giving it a luxurious and plush feel. The high thread count also means these sheets are extremely durable, and can even become softer and comfortably worn in over time without fading, stretching, or tearing.

Soothe with Silk

A first for Bedsure, the Collections Series offers a 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase and silk eye mask . Both the pillowcase and the eyemask are designed of premium quality 22 Momme silk, which is the finest and highest silk count available. Silk is known to help retain moisture, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.

The material also keeps skin from creasing against the material of regular pillows, so skin stays wrinkle free and smooth throughout the night. Similarly, silk is great for preventing hair from matting or tangling throughout the night like typical cotton pillowcases can. The Bedsure silk pillowcase is also hypoallergenic, naturally breathable, and antibacterial, making it not only a soothing and comfortable pillowcase, but a clean one, too.

Duvet Covers to Dive Into

Duvet covers can determine a lot about a bedroom. They set the tone and act as the centerpiece of your space, which is why the Collections series features a variety of duvet cover sets made to match any style or decor.

With its elegant simplicity and reversible siding, the 100% cotton waffle weave duvet cover set is for the comfort lovers out there. Made with 100% cotton percale on one side, and 100% cotton woven waffle on its surface, this duvet cover set is a minimal, easy approach to style. It's material is also hypoallergenic, making it a great pick for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

If getting the best of both worlds is a bedroom priority, the 80% cotton 20% linen duvet cover set is the perfect addition to any bedroom. With its unique, elegant print, the cotton duvet cover brings a luxurious yet casual vibe to your sleep space. The linen material also lends to a more laid-back look, adding a particular charm and a retro touch to your bedding. In the same vein, the Bedsure tufted duvet cover set brings a chic sensibility to the bedroom, while its solid colors allow for easy matching and blending with other bedroom decor.

