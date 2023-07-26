Bedsure Unveils the 2023 Dorm Bedding Collection, The Budget-Friendly Series for a Cozy Freshmen Life

News provided by

Bedsure

26 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, the leading provider of premium bedding products, is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2023 Dorm Bedding Collection. This collection is curated specifically to assist college students in finding bedding options that are comfortable and express their individuality, making the transition into dorm life a breeze.

Bedsure has long been committed to serving students. The Bedsure Dorm Bedding Collection features significant enhancements to address the needs of students going back to school, down to the specifics.

Say Bye to the Hard Bed in the Dorm

Bedsure realizes that the dorm mattresses are prone to stains and deformation. Bedsure's introduction of the Cooling Cotton Cover and Ergonomic Design Mattress Pad address just that. These mattress cover products add a layer of support and revitalize worn-out mattresses. The soft cushions provide zoned support where needed, providing dorm residents with an upgraded recharging experience at night. Notably, the Cooling Cotton Cover is also highly breathable and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for night sweaters and hot sleepers. These mattress cover products provide a renewed level of comfort and support, making it a necessity to get cozy at a college dorm.

Unleashing Creativity in Bedding Choices

Bedsure understands the transformative power of a cozy and aesthetically pleasing sleeping environment, and Bedsure's diverse range of Comforter Sets with over 15 captivating colors and a variety of patterns and craftsmanship provide just that. From simple and elegant solid colors to vibrant Tropical/Grid Plaid designs, each Bedsure Comforter Set showcases intricate details such as Shabby Chic Tufted, Basket-Weave, and Reversible Cooling and Warm designs. These Bedsure Comforter Sets and their elegant, chic patterns effortlessly turn an empty dorm into a cozy den. This year's collection comes with the introduction of new pattern choices, including the tufted velvet design that exudes a Bohemian flair, elevating dorm rooms to a state of elegance and beauty.

Bedsure values the importance of a streamlined, convenient, and budget-friendly purchasing experience. The bundled 2023 Bedsure Dorm Bedding Collection is just that. Each bundle includes pillows, bed sheets, mattress protectors, and a Comforter Set, starting at the affordable price of $105.99, providing significant savings compared to purchasing each item individually.

The Bedsure 2023 Dorm Bedding Collection is now available for purchase at Bedsure Amazon Store. For more information and to explore the collection, please visit  https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?channel=BTS2023PR

SOURCE Bedsure

Also from this source

Bedsure Joins Amazon Prime Day 2023 with The Critically Acclaimed Cooling Collection for the Best Summer Sleep Experience

Bedsure Introduces Revolutionary Cooling Bedding Series, Providing Up to 7°F of Instant Body Cooling.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.