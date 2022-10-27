Bedsure's Blanket Hoodies Break the Fashion Norm Amid Expectation of Colder Winter

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, fashion events around the globe are circling the concept of boldness, diversity, and inclusion. The newfound trend is emphasized by fashion labels, designers, and fashionistas with their oversized and long outfit designs. With the change of the season concurrent with the busiest fashion season, Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand with 25 million customers cozily served, has released a series of boldly colored and designed, comfortable, and relaxed-fit wearable blanket hoodie products to the market.

Bedsure's blanket hoodies are versatilely loved by customers in various use cases. Photo credit: @kay_ng

Bedsure's 2022 blanket hoodies lineup breaks the norms of traditional blanket hoodie products. With the emphasis on the harmonious coexistence of fashion and comfort in mind, Bedsure's fashionable blanket hoodies provide its wearers with fashionable and home-like comfort during the upcoming longer and chillier-than-usual winter season.

Ideal Length That Just Fits

Coming in full size and color options are the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie series that fashionably fits the body shape and preference of its wearers with three length options. These extra warm sherpa fleece blanket hoodies come in a head-to-waist short length, a head-to-thigh medium length, and a long version that provides warmth and coziness from head to toe. Coupled with over a dozen color options, the possibilities of the utmost coziness indoors and outdoors and the fashion statement are unlimited.

Relaxed Fit for The Most Comfortable Maneuverability

The loose and relaxed fit of the Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie is a practical and symbolic feature to provide its wearers with maneuverability and coziness with a modern and trendy look. The single layer of fuzzy sherpa provides enough warmth for winter without looking bloated. The roomy, relaxed fit creates a drapery style and can be perfectly coordinated with a turtleneck or a button shirt. Spice up the style with a fanny pack for an extra touch of fun, this fuzzy sherpa blanket hoodie is a trendy, fashionable, and versatile hybrid of outfit and loungewear.

Vibrant Colors That Voice Fashion Statement

Bedsure's blanket hoodies are made in a wide range of colors to express the fashion statement of its wearers and get cozy while at it. The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodies, for example, is made available in over ten elegant shades of Pantone colors to precisely showcase its wearers' fashion choice and personality.

In addition, the Bedsure Matching Parent-Child Blanket Hoodies feature three vibrant styles, including an elegant Grey Dot, a stylish Pink Leopard, and a classic Red Buffalo Check design. Each conveys a different mood for its wearer duo while allowing the customers to show off their family pride.

All of Bedsure's blanket hoodies resemble the brand's boldness, diversity, and inclusiveness, and Bedsure encourages customers to wear their hoodies with confidence and courage and get cozy indoors and outdoors.

For Bedsure's full Blanket Hoodie lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/877FBF1B-DFDF-4F65-9007-9CEC39B41E0D?ingress=2&visitId=bc8b3a0d-d310-4db1-8b98-a7e11b768df5&ref_=ast_bln

SOURCE Bedsure