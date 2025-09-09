Bedsure's GentleSoft™ Line Earns Prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal

Five of Bedsure's GentleSoft™ bedding essentials are recognized for top quality, comfort, and performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading name in home textiles and bedding innovator known for comfort-forward designs, is proud to announce that five of its GentleSoft™ products have earned the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from the Good Housekeeping Institute," states Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer of Bedsure. "This emblem represents the dedication and hard work Bedsure puts into creating products with trusted quality that our customers can feel with every use."

Bedsure GentleSoft™ Blanket

In a world that demands us to stay tough, GentleSoft™ offers a different answer—one rooted in emotional ease, sensory calm, and the science of softness. Born from a decade of listening to real users, GentleSoft™ is Bedsure's signature comfort standard—a delicate harmony of softness, smoothness, and resilience. Developed through 32 intricate weaving processes and 1,000+ hours of fiber refinement, it's a touch that's kind to your skin, and kinder to your soul.

GentleSoft™ is designed for those who seek more than comfort—it's for those who crave a softer rhythm of life, a slower pace, a space to feel safe, warm, and truly restored. Because "Tough" is how we face the world. "Soft" is how we return to ourselves. Bedsure's next-generation softness benchmark—crafted from real customer insights to deliver the ideal balance of softness, smoothness, and durability.

The complete list of GentleSoft™ products that earned the Good Housekeeping Seal include:

Each product underwent extensive testing and evaluation by the Good Housekeeping Institute Lab. The Textiles Lab is comprised of fiber scientists who rigorously test a multitude of factors including fabric strength, pilling resistance and stretch recovery in climate-controlled rooms. They also test the washability of the product by examining their after-wash appearance and the product's ability to be washed and dried without excessive shrinkage, wrinkles and more. Not only do they do their own expert testing, but they also rely on customer testing to assess the overall user experience. This comprehensive trial ensures the GentleSoft™ products deliver on each product claim.

Bedsure will also display the iconic Good Housekeeping Seal on its certified GentleSoft™ products, showing customers the true quality of what they are buying.

For more information about these GentleSoft™ products and Bedsure earning the Good Housekeeping Seal, please visit https://bedsurehome.com/.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. With over 50 bestselling home products across 8 countries, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. Combining affordable comfort, meaningful design, and customer-driven evolution, Bedsure has grown alongside real families and real stories—transforming everyday moments into emotionally comforting experiences. While expanding globally with a diverse product range to meet various customer needs, Bedsure's commitment to comfortable home products and everyday value remains unwavering as it proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

