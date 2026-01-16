Beef Delivers: What's Trending on Plates in 2026

From classic comfort foods to globally inspired flavors, beef recipes are leading the year ahead.

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 gets underway, beef is showing up on plates in ways that feel both familiar and fresh. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by beef farmers and ranchers, is taking a look at a few trends expected in the year ahead where beef continues to shine.

Mini Beef Patties (Wanja Jeon) courtesy of Beef.ItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Authentic and Foreign Cuisine – Global flavors continue to take center stage in 2026 as consumers look beyond borders for recipe inspiration. A great example are these Korean-inspired Mini Beef Patties (Wanja Jeon). Using ground beef these patties are coated in egg batter, fried to perfection, then served with Korean barbecue sauce and spicy mayonnaise – serving as the perfect dish that represents utilizing bold spices and authentic flavors.

Convenience-Driven Recipes – Quick and easy cooking is a priority in the year ahead, fueling the popularity of quick cooking methods such as air fryer recipes. These Beef Brisket Taquitos show how beef can deliver big flavor with minimal effort – where leftover brisket, cheese, and salsa are tucked inside tortillas then crisped in an air fryer. It's recipes like this that prove that easy, weeknight meals can be anything but boring.

Leaning on Nostalgia – Nostalgic recipes are making a strong return in 2026 as people gravitate towards familiar dishes that offer comfort and connection. Meals like Classic Beef Stroganoff and this Hearty Shepherd's Pot Roast Pie are what consumers are looking for when they want to tap into family traditions and "grandma's cooking". The timeless appeal of dishes like these also resonating with those who want to focus on home-cooked meals.

For more inspiration reflecting these trends and additional meal ideas, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

