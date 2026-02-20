No Plane Ticket Required: Italian Recipes Fans Can Make at Home

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand shares Italian-inspired recipes great for watch parties and weeknights.

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Italy on the world stage, it's no surprise many have been inspired to bring Italian flavors into their own kitchens. To satisfy that hunger, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by Beef farmers and ranchers, partnered with chef and influencer Marcia Smart to share some of her favorite Italian-inspired beef dishes and discuss how global sporting events can bring the world together and spark culinary curiosity.

Beef Tagliata from chef and influencer Marcia Smart, and courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

"When people gather around the TV, food becomes part of the experience and leaning into trends and pop culture keeps cooking fun," said Chef and Influencer Marcia Smart. "Beef and Italian flavors are always two of the most popular topics in my cooking classes because they deliver dishes that are big on flavor, easy to share and packed with high-quality protein and nutrients that help support energy and strength for everyday life."

This Beef Tagliata highlights how simple ingredients can create an Italian restaurant-style experience at home. The classic Italian dish features a seared steak, either Strip Steak or Boneless Rib-Eye Steak, that is sliced over a bed of fresh arugula – then finished with balsamic vinegar and shaved parmesan cheese. A great dish that is prepared quickly and easily, and served family style for parties or busy weeknights.

Another recipe that offers the authentic flavors of Italian cuisine with ease is this Quick Beef Ragu. In this recipe, Ground Beef simmers with ingredients traditionally found in your classic Italian red sauce for just 30 minutes. The sauce is easy to customize and pairs perfectly with pasta, polenta and even spaghetti squash to take your tastebuds to Italy even if you're short on time.

From quick, fresh preparations to comforting classics, these dishes and more Italian-inspired recipes can be found on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

