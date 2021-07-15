Beekman 1802 Announces Their First-Ever Brand Ambassador, Kat Stickler

Stickler, who has garnered over 7 million followers across her social media platforms, says, "It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be announced as the first Beekman 1802 Brand Ambassador! I have always stood by the importance of clean beauty, which became even more important the day I became a mom."

When asked what she loves most about the brand, inspiring her to partner with Beekman 1802, she shared, "They consistently deliver on their promise to create products that are amazing for sensitive skin, and everything they do stems from kindness; kindness for your skin, kindness for yourself, and kindness for the world around you. I have long advocated for a world led by kindness and through this partnership, I can't wait to further that message."

This announcement comes in the wake of Beekman's own TikTok success. After making waves and quickly climbing the ranks to become a top skincare brand on the platform, Beekman 1802 is excited to partner with Stickler, who has become a household name for Millennial and Gen Z audiences alike. The brand believes having Kat as the face behind their Clinically Kind® Skincare line will help to amplify their messaging throughout the remainder of 2021, and potentially beyond.

"Kat is the very personification of authenticity! After seeing she was a fan of the brand, the faint idea of a brand ambassador became concrete, and we knew she was the perfect fit," says Brad Farrell, CMO of Beekman 1802. "Her passion for self-care, kindness, and humor, coupled with her ability to engage her community in a way that is raw and true, is perfectly aligned with how we choose to connect to our neighbors. As a new mom, Kat understands the importance of clean ingredients and we're excited to come together to advance our mission that 'There is Beauty in Kindness™'."

Their partnership is set to begin in July 2021.

