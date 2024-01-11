BeeNZ's Pure Mānuka Honey is Crafted with Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mānuka honey has a reputation for quality and efficacy. Bees forge the rare natural substance from the flower of the Mānuka plant (a native New Zealand member of the Tea Tree family). Along with being a sweetener, Mānuka honey is known as a health and wellness tool that functions as a natural, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory superfood. It has the potential to help with digestion, oral health, acne, and even wound healing. It can simultaneously sweeten an individual's tea and guard against catching a cold.

While Mānuka may do these things, it's important for consumers to find honey that is pure. This requires looking past the label and considering how each Mānuka manufacturer is bringing their honey to market.

"BeeNZ is a brand fully committed to both people and the planet," says company co-owner Julie Hayes. "We are proud to manage the honey's journey from our hives to your home, and we invest in every step of that process."

The BeeNZ methodology begins with allowing bees to do their part uninterrupted. Once they have gathered honey from the rare wildflowers in the company's local region of Katikati in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty, BeeNZ oversees the rest of the journey from hive to jar. They play the part of beekeeper, extractor, processor, packer, and exporter. Hayes and the BeeNZ team harvest, clean, and package the honey with extreme care, ensuring complete integrity throughout the honey-making process.

Hayes and her husband and co-owner David have also invested in a number of key sustainability and purity certifications to reinforce their claim of being one of the world's foremost Mānuka honey producers. These qualifications include:

  • UMF certification: Licensed UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) honey companies meet strict third-party standards that ensure the purity, potency, and quality of their honey.
  • B Corp certification: B Corp companies meet high standards of transparency, accountability, and performance regarding their social and environmental impact.
  • Toitu Enviormark Gold certification: A local certification further reinforcing BeeNZ's commitment to accurately measuring and managing its impact on the environment.

In the end, BeeNZ's mission is to use Mānuka honey to create a legacy for people and the planet. The Hayes and their team are committed to facilitating the journey of their bees' honey from hive to home by creating a source of ethical, respectful, and elite honey for the world. To put it simply, BeeNZ honey is crafted with care at every step.

About BeeNZ
BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company — much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family for another. Exporting around the globe since 2016, BeeNZ Mānuka Honey is now proudly available in the USA. Learn more at https://www.beenz.co.nz/us/.

