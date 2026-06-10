Beep & Atlanta Beltline Partner to Launch ATL Spoke: The City's First Autonomous Transit

ATL Spoke delivers safe, connected mobility in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep, Inc., a U.S. leader in autonomous mobility solutions, today announced that ATL Spoke, a new autonomous transit pilot deployed in partnership with Atlanta Beltline, is now in service and open to the public. The ATL Spoke represents the first autonomous public transit in the City of Atlanta.

"As we seek to create an integrated and connected transportation network, ATL Spoke showcases the way innovative thinking can solve for the first-mile, last-mile connectivity challenges when we work with partners like MARTA, the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority, and Beep," said Clyde Higgs, President & CEO of Atlanta Beltline. "This project is piloting the future of neighborhood mobility in a way that improves access to transit and opportunity."

Beep has partnered with Karsan, a leading automotive manufacturer, and ADASTEC, a leading U.S.-based provider of SAE Level 4 automation solutions for buses and commercial vehicles, to deliver a fully integrated autonomous transit service.

The ATL Spoke is powered by AutonomOS™, Beep's AV-agnostic supervision and management platform, enabling operators and agencies to deliver transit-integrated autonomous mobility services at scale, providing for vehicle and cabin supervision, fleet orchestration, and integrated workflow management through Beep's operations control center.

"Atlanta is a forward-thinking city and an ideal place to demonstrate the potential impact of automated systems as additional tools cities and transit planners can use to address connectivity and access to traditional modes," said Clayton Tino, President and COO of Beep. "Individual AVs can safely drive themselves, but there is still a need for coordinated operation and supervision. Our AutonomOS™ platform fills this gap by enabling operators to manage automated transit networks through a single pane of glass, incorporating AVs into existing modes in complex service areas."

The ATL Spoke service utilizes four Karsan Autonomous e-JEST vehicles, a fully certified production vehicle platform with a 60-year OEM heritage. The e-JEST meets all federal motor vehicle safety standards and accessibility requirements, has successfully completed federal bus testing, and is backed by OEM warranty and series-production capabilities. Globally, over 10,000 units of the base vehicle have already been produced, including more than 1,000 electric versions operating across Europe, North America, and Japan—making it Europe's leading electric minibus. This proven foundation enables the Autonomous e-JEST, automated by ADASTEC, to deliver real-world reliability, safety, and serviceability at scale.

"At Karsan, we believe the future of mobility is electric, autonomous, and intelligent. Together with Beep and ADASTEC, we are proud to bring a fully integrated autonomous transit solution to the Atlanta Beltline community. I congratulate Atlanta Beltline for its visionary approach and commitment to innovation, which have made this shared vision of sustainable autonomous transportation a reality," said Karsan CEO Okan Bas.

The 12-month pilot—funded by the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority—will evaluate how autonomous transit can support flexible, cost-effective neighborhood circulation while complementing existing MARTA service.

The Karsan Autonomous e-JEST, equipped with ADASTEC's SAE Level 4 automated driving software platform, represents the next step in intelligent mobility by combining transit-grade vehicles with advanced autonomous driving capabilities to deliver safe, efficient public transportation.

ADASTEC's SAE Level 4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, together with its advanced sensor suite technology, has been proven in commercial deployments worldwide on open public roads. This technology stack delivers complete automated driving capabilities in mixed traffic, designed for fully automated operation without onboard human intervention. The system is designed to handle diverse driving conditions and maintain reliable operation under adverse weather conditions.

"ATL Spoke represents an important milestone in demonstrating how SAE Level 4 automated bus technology can move from individual deployments to coordinated fleet operations in a real public transportation network. With four Autonomous e-JEST vehicles operating in the same deployment, the project highlights the scalability of automated transit in a complex urban environment. By integrating ADASTEC's flowride.ai platform with Beep's operational expertise and Karsan's proven e-JEST vehicle platform, we are delivering safe, efficient, and accessible automated transit at scale," said Dr. Ali Peker, CEO of ADASTEC.

About Beep, Inc.

Beep, Inc. delivers the next generation of autonomous mobility networks through its AutonomOS™ mobility operating system and mobility-as-a-service offerings. Specializing in planning, deploying, and managing autonomous transportation systems, Beep connects people, places, goods, and services with solutions designed to improve safety, reduce congestion, and expand access to mobility. Leveraging artificial intelligence and real-world operational experience, Beep's U.S.-domiciled, human-in-the-loop platform enables scalable and reliable autonomous transit deployments across public and private communities.

Media Contact

Alex Poirot

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About ADASTEC Corp.‍

Established in 2018, ADASTEC Corp. is a leading US-based provider of Level-4 automation solutions for full-size buses and commercial vehicles. Our flagship product, the SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, sets the standard in full-size bus automation and has achieved key regulatory approvals, distinguishing ADASTEC as an industry pioneer. With a commitment to quality and innovation, ADASTEC holds prestigious ISO certifications and is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, with a global presence in The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Türkiye. ADASTEC is dedicated to transforming public transportation into a more sustainable and efficient system with a proven track record of international deployments and strong industry partnerships. For more information, please visit www.adastec.com

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Yasemin Us

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About Karsan

Karsan has been an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the world's leading commercial vehicle brands since 1981. As the only independent multi-brand vehicle manufacturer in the Turkish automotive industry, Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain and develops innovative, sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions in line with its vision of being one step ahead in the future of mobility. Today, Karsan continues to expand its global footprint across passenger transportation markets through strong partnerships and advanced mobility technologies.

Media Contact

Güliz Şengör

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SOURCE Beep, Inc.