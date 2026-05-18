The Low-ABV Beer Brand Announces First National Partnership Amid U.S. Expansion

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beer Girl, the gluten-reduced, low-ABV beer brand founded by Caroline Foulk and husband Griffin Foulk, today announced a partnership with rising country artist Mackenzie Carpenter as the brand expands into Nashville and continues its nationwide growth.

Marking Beer Girl's first national brand partnership, the collaboration comes at a time of momentum for both the brand and Carpenter, who was recently nominated for ACM's New Female Artist of the Year and is currently on tour with Riley Green and hitting the road soon with Jason Aldean.

Beer Girl Partners with Rising Country Artist Mackenzie Carpenter (Photo Credit: Brenna Marie)

The partnership originated organically: after seeing Carpenter perform last year, Foulk immediately felt she embodied what Beer Girl stands for - only to later discover Carpenter's team had already independently reached out as fans of the brand.

"Partnering with Beer Girl felt super natural to me because our vibes were already so aligned. We're both really passionate about creating a community that is empowering and always fun," said Mackenzie Carpenter. "When I met Caroline, I instantly felt her energy and knew I wanted to be part of what she's building."

The partnership officially kicked off with Beer Girl's debut in Carpenter's latest music video, "High Pony," released May 15. The placement positions Beer Girl in a space traditionally dominated by legacy beer brands, highlighting the brand's alignment with authentic cultural moments and a rising generation of female artists.

"Collaborating with Mackenzie came together incredibly organically," said Caroline Foulk, founder of Beer Girl. "There is a natural alignment not only between what we're building at Beer Girl and what Mackenzie is building through her music, but also in who we are as people. When something feels that authentic - and when you find a partner you truly believe in who believes in you right back - the potential for what you can build together is limitless."

The partnership comes as Beer Girl expands into Tennessee, including the Nashville market where Mackenzie Carpenter is based, as the brand continues to rapidly grow its retail and distribution footprint nationwide. The brand also recently announced additional Southeast expansion plans, including a launch into Alabama beginning next week.

Beer Girl will also appear throughout Carpenter's current U.S. tours with Riley Green and Jason Aldean later this year through a series of backstage moments and tour-related integrations. This first national partnership underscores Beer Girl's broader vision of bringing together women who genuinely reflect the brand's community, values, and lifestyle.

For more information please visit: https://drinkbeergirl.com/ or follow along on social: @drinkbeergirl and @mackcarpmusic.

About Beer Girl

First brewed in 2023 at Co-Founder Caroline Foulk's family brewery and officially launched distribution in 2024 alongside her husband, Griffin Foulk, Beer Girl offers a lighter, more balanced alternative to traditional beer without sacrificing flavor. Inspired by Caroline's experience running the family brewery and navigating an autoimmune condition, the Laguna Beach–based brand was created for those who love beer but don't love feeling heavy or bloated afterward. The result is a lineup of crisp, easy-drinking lagers that are low-ABV (3.5%), zero sugar, gluten-reduced, and brewed with corn instead of wheat.

About Mackenzie Carpenter

Raised in the small town of Hull, Georgia, Mackenzie Carpenter grew up writing songs with her brothers and singing in church, shaping a voice that felt honest before it ever felt polished. That foundation became the heartbeat of her debut album, Hey Country Queen, a 13-song introduction that blended humor, heartbreak, and sharp storytelling, earning over 100 million streams to date and recognition as one of Holler's Best Country Albums of 2025. But if Country Queen was the crown, her next chapter is the aura.

Mackenzie's new releases mark an evolution that confidently wears a magnetic and contagious presence. It's the sound of a woman you notice before you understand why. Aspirational–but undeniably human–close enough to recognize yourself in her, while luminous in a way that makes you fall in love with who you're becoming. Following the April 3 release of her new song "All In Already," the 2026 ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee continues the momentum with her sassy new track "High Pony," arriving May 15.

Still rooted in classic Country storytelling, this new project expands the atmosphere around it. The production feels warm and charming. The writing cuts deeper but lands softer, and a rare duality exists throughout. It's playful yet iconic, and grounded yet glowing. Mackenzie moves from barefoot honesty to center stage confidence without changing a single thing about who she is. This music leans into nuance: the tucked-hair glance, the laugh that spills out without apology, the ache beneath the wit. It feels like sunshine blended with a secret, both effortlessly cool and undeniably alluring.

Beyond her own artistry, Mackenzie continues shaping the next wave of Country music as a trusted co-writer behind Megan Moroney's "I'm Not Pretty," "Indifferent," the CMA-nominated "You Had To Be There" (with Kenny Chesney), and multiple tracks on Moroney's latest album. Her breakout duet "I Wish You Would" (ft. Midland) was hailed as one of 2025's most irresistible collaborations, cementing her as both a compelling voice and a sought-after pen. Named to MusicRow's 'Next Big Thing' Artists Class, Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch, and CMT's Next Women of Country, Carpenter has shared stages with Miranda Lambert, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum and more. She continues into 2026 on select dates of Riley Green's Cowboy As It Gets Tour, as well as select dates of Jason Aldean as support for his Songs About Us Tour.

Beer Girl Media Contact

Alexandra Bentzlin

[email protected]

Mackenzie Carpenter Contact

Shore Fire Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Beer Girl Brewing Co