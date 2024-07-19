Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! 10.5-ft Airblown® Inflatable Archway Available Exclusively at Sam's Club

Halloween Archway Featuring Iconic Beetlejuice Characters, Microlights, and Animation

DALLAS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate your Halloween decorations with the showstopping Beetlejuice Airblown® Inflatable Archway from Gemmy and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Inspired by the classic 1988 film, "Beetlejuice," this archway is perfect as a grand entrance to your home, transporting guests and trick-or-treaters into the Afterlife.

Click here to shop for Gemmy's Beetlejuice Airblown® Inflatable Archway.

Standing an impressive 10.5-ft tall, this inflatable is an amazing focal point for any spooky celebration. Post this Elevate your Halloween decorations with the showstopping Beetlejuice Airblown® Inflatable Archway from Gemmy.

Made with eye-catching iridescent purple fabric and standing an impressive 10.5-ft tall, this inflatable is an amazing focal point for any spooky celebration. On one side of the archway stands Beetlejuice himself, donning his signature black and white striped suit. He holds an orange jack-o'-lantern featuring Harry the Hunter, the man with the shrunken head. As visitors pass through, they'll be greeted by the infamous "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" sign, illuminated by chasing microlights.

The excitement doesn't end there! On the other side of the archway is the formidable Sandworm, ready to captivate onlookers with its eerie animated head that moves side to side.

With its striking design and attention to detail, the Beetlejuice Airblown® Inflatable Archway is set to delight Beetlejuice fans and Halloween lovers of all ages, available exclusively at Sam's Club.

Beetlejuice is available to own on 4K UHD and Digital now.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries