Beetles Gel Polish Brings Experiential Beauty to New York with "Taste of Spring" Immersive Activation

A thoughtfully designed pop-up experience welcomes spring to New York through color, creativity, and community.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, Beetles Gel Polish transformed New York City into a celebration of spring with its Spring 2026 "Taste of Spring" immersive activation at Maison Welles. With effortless execution and an atmosphere brimming with seasonal charm, the event beautifully showcased the brand's continued expansion of community-driven experiences across the US.

A Spring Story Told Through Nails

Beetles Taste of Spring Afternoon Tea Beetles Taste of Spring Afternoon Tea

Centered around the uplifting theme "Get a Taste of Spring. Refresh the Year Ahead." the activation brought the collection's seasonal color story to life in the most delightful way. Rather than a traditional retail pop-up, guests stepped into a carefully curated, multi-sensory escape—where hands-on gel manicure stations met a dessert-inspired afternoon tea setting. The result was more than a product showcase; it was a vibrant lifestyle moment that seamlessly connected innovation, creativity, and feel-good spring energy.

An Immersive Spring Nail Gathering

Inspired by the first blush of early spring, the "Taste of Spring" palette delighted guests with airy pastels and soft jelly finishes that felt as fresh as the season itself. The all-in-one Taste of Spring Gel Box—packaged in an irresistibly charming candy-house–shaped design—offered an approachable at-home manicure solution for both beginners and seasoned nail lovers.

In collaboration with Maison Welles, beauty met culinary artistry through a thoughtfully crafted seasonal drinks and dessert menu designed to echo the collection's color story. From the space design to the product displays and coordinated limited menu, every touchpoint reflected a cohesive and elevated creative direction. The seamless integration of aesthetics and experience spoke volumes about Beetles Gel Polish's expertise in experience-led engagement.

Connecting with the City

Though March 3 was cold and rainy in New York, stepping into Beetles Gel Polish's activation felt like walking straight into spring. The vibrant, thoughtfully curated space brought warmth and brightness to the city—and to every guest who attended.

Despite the drizzle, many New Yorkers who spotted the event on local activity pages came out with umbrellas in hand, lining up lively to join the experience—proof that even rainy weather couldn't dim the excitement surrounding "Taste of Spring."

The "Taste of Spring" collection will remain on display at Maison Welles through March 15, giving visitors continued opportunities to explore the collection and participate in seasonal giveaway activities tied to the launch.

Expanding an Experiential Vision

As demand for at-home gel manicure solutions continues to rise across the world, Beetles Gel Polish is leaning confidently into experiential initiatives that make accessibility feel inspiring and joyful. The New York activation highlights the brand's strategic investment in immersive marketing across key urban markets—delivering not just products, but memorable moments.

The Taste of Spring collection is currently available on the Beetles Gel Polish official website and Amazon, alongside additional pastel-forward and seasonally inspired gel sets perfect for welcoming the months ahead.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish has grown into a leading DIY nail beauty brand, celebrated for its salon-grade formulas and trend-driven color collections. With a strong digital retail presence and thoughtfully executed experiential activations, the brand is expanding into more brick-and-mortar retail channels across the U.S.—making it easier than ever for shoppers to find Beetles Gel Polish at nearby Walmart and Target locations, and bring creativity, confidence, and a touch of color to everyday beauty rituals.

