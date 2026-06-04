Beetles Gel Polish Partners With TerraCycle® to Launch "Beetles Loves Earth," Advancing Recycling for Nail Empties

Starting with one bottle, Beetles Gel Polish invites the nail community to take part in a more sustainable approach to nail bottle recycling.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish today announced the Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program, a new initiative launched in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to help recycle dry, empty glass gel polish and nail polish bottles from any brand, along with their associated plastic caps. The program reflects Beetles Gel Polish's proactive commitment to reducing the environmental burden of nail empties and inviting the nail community to start with one bottle and take responsibility together.

Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program

Giving Nail Empties a New Life

Gel polish and nail polish bottles are not accepted in most curbside recycling programs due to residual product, complex cleaning needs and processing costs that can outweigh recovered material value. As a result, many nail lovers are left with empty or unused bottles at home and no clear way to recycle them.

Through the Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program, all accepted items are recycled into raw materials and used to manufacture new products. Glass components are processed into recycled raw materials used in construction products including bricks, cement and concrete, giving nail empties a new life beyond the bottle.

How Beetles Loves Earth Works

Consumers and nail professionals can visit the official Beetles Gel Polish campaign page to review the recycling guidelines, then bring eligible dry, empty glass gel polish and nail polish bottles from any brand, along with their associated plastic caps, to a designated Beetles Loves Earth drop-off point.

To recognize and encourage participation, Beetles Gel Polish will offer tiered rewards based on the number of eligible bottles returned, including products, coupons and limited-edition gift boxes. The brand also plans to develop a mail-in recycling option to make participation more convenient for consumers in rural and remote areas.

A Call to the Nail Community

By accepting eligible empties from any brand, Beetles Gel Polish invites the wider nail community to join the effort, including at-home users, nail salon owners, nail artists, creators, community sustainability advocates, school clubs, local organizers, shop owners and fellow nail brands.

The Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program is available through drop-off points across the U.S., with expansion into more states and cities planned so more nail lovers can participate wherever they are. Supporters interested in hosting a collection bin can complete the participation form and become a Beetles Loves Earth Recycling Ambassador, helping bring responsible nail bottle recycling to more local communities.

Responsible Beauty Beyond the Bottle

Beetles Gel Polish believes beauty should not end when the last coat dries. Built on a cruelty-free philosophy and ongoing efforts toward more responsible product and packaging practices, the Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program extends the brand's responsibility to what happens after the bottle is empty. Through collaboration with TerraCycle® and the nail community, the brand is working to help reduce the waste impact associated with nail routines, starting with one empty nail bottle.

Start With the Bottles You Have

Consumers and community partners can learn more and join the Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program by visiting the official Beetles Gel Polish website, turning a simple action into a meaningful step toward caring for the planet.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish offers gel polish, nail color, tools and at-home manicure essentials for salon-inspired nails at home. The brand is cruelty-free and does not test on animals. Through Beetles Loves Earth, the brand is helping nail lovers take part in more responsible nail bottle recycling. Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

About TerraCycle®

TerraCycle® is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 18 countries, TerraCycle® is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle® and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Press Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

[email protected]

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish