Beetles Gel Polish Prime Day Deals Offer Up to 70% Off, Featuring the Beetles Deal Box Collection for Easy DIY Nail Art

Beetles Gel Polish helps shoppers start Prime Day beauty shopping early, with savings already live and Nail Challenge ready for you to win.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Prime Day shopping momentum builds, Beetles Gel Polish's Amazon Prime Day offers are now underway. Shoppers can now find savings across at-home manicure essentials, from starter kits and gel polish colors to DIY tools. The event spotlights Beetles Deal Box, a best-selling collection with hundreds of units sold daily, as a featured pick for shoppers seeking value, color, and endless creative nail styles in one set.

Still Waiting for Prime Day? Beetles Gel Polish Deals Are Already Live

Beetles Gel Polish Amazon Prime Day Deals

Starting May 27, ahead of Amazon's official Prime Day shopping period from June 23 to June 26, Beetles Gel Polish's early Prime Day promotion includes up to 70% off on select products and selected items from $2.99. The promotion spans a broad range of DIY manicure essentials, including starter kits, gel polish color sets, press-on nails, nail art brushes, and more. Running through the end of June, the promotion gives shoppers earlier access to Prime Day savings. An extra 10% off is also available through social, community, and creator channels.

Featured products are rolling out in phases throughout the promotional period. Shoppers can follow @beetlesgelpolish for timely updates on new drops, or search "Beetles Gel Polish" on Amazon to access Prime Day selections in the brand store and secure the best deals as soon as they become available.

Smart Picks, Big Wins, Endless Looks

As one of the highlights of the Prime Day event, Beetles Deal Box includes beginner-friendly starter kits with nail lamps, as well as trending gel polish color sets for experienced users who want to refresh their shade collections. The lineup helps shoppers choose by skill, shade, and style, while the upgraded HEMA-Free and TPO-Free formulas offer a more reassuring at-home manicure experience for those who care about gentler formulas or a more comfortable nail routine.

With one box, multiple colors, and different ways to create, Beetles Deal Box helps users build more nail looks at home. Whether for everyday wear, special occasions, summer styling, or beauty gifting, Beetles Deal Box offers a flexible and cost-effective way to achieve salon-inspired nail looks at home.

More Than a Promotion, It's a Community Experience

To add more creativity and playfulness to the Prime Day experience, Beetles Gel Polish launches the Beetles Nail Challenge during the event period, encouraging users to create multiple looks and styles with one kit. Through official inspiration and user-shared designs, the challenge shows how one Beetles Deal Box can work across different moods, occasions, and styling ideas.

Participants can create their own nail looks using the collection and share them through @beetlesgelpolish. Selected creators will have the chance to receive a Beetles Deal Box as a reward.

Shop the Prime Day Offers

Shoppers can visit the Beetles Gel Polish Amazon store to explore Beetles Deal Box and other Prime Day offers as they go live and shop directly to lock in the best-value sets while they are available. Following official social channels provides real-time updates on new drops, along with nail inspiration and limited-time savings to help shoppers act quickly on the best deals.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish focuses on the at-home manicure experience, offering gel polish, nail sets, and DIY tools that combine color inspiration, ease of use, and quality. The brand helps more users explore nail creativity in a simple, comfortable way while expressing personal style in everyday life. Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

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