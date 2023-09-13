Behavioral Health Tech Conference Announces 2023 Preliminary Agenda, Featured Speakers

The Behavioral Health Tech Conference connects healthcare stakeholders dedicated to advancing access to behavioral healthcare for all





Keynotes and panel discussions to feature speakers from industry innovators from emerging and leading healthcare and digital health organizations, including Trayt Health, Owl, Pivotal Ventures, Lucet, Brightside Health, Kaiser Permanente, Optum, Amazon, American Medical Association, and more





Annual summit will take place online and in Phoenix from November 15-17, 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Tech Conference , the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology, health equity and innovation, today announced the preliminary agenda for its annual event taking place online and in-person in Phoenix, Ariz., from November 15-17, 2023. This year's summit will feature keynotes and panel discussions highlighting different approaches, models, and solutions that can help remove barriers across the healthcare ecosystem and expand mental and behavioral health best practices to increase access to care and bolster the U.S. health economy.

The conference focuses on the challenges and opportunities that health plans, employers, behavioral health providers, digital health companies, investors, and policymakers are navigating across the technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape. The conference is the only public event this year where attendees can meet almost all of the nation's Blue Cross Blue Shield behavioral health leaders and health and wellness benefits leaders at every national employee benefits consulting firm.

Sessions will be led by mental healthcare industry luminaries, including:

Kacie Kelly - Chief Innovation Officer, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute

- Chief Innovation Officer, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute Dr. Julie Goldstein Grumet - Director, Zero Suicide Institute

Margaret Laws - President & Chief Executive Officer, Hopelab

- President & Chief Executive Officer, Hopelab Dr. Cara McNulty - President of Behavioral Health & Mental Wellbeing, CVS Health

- President of Behavioral Health & Mental Wellbeing, CVS Health Thomas Novak - Senior Advisor on State and Medicaid Policy, Office of National Coordinator for Health IT, US Department of Health and Human Services

- Senior Advisor on State and Medicaid Policy, Office of National Coordinator for Health IT, US Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Aletha Maybank , Chief Health Equity Officer, American Medical Association

Speakers, tracks, and sessions at the event will include:

The Medicaid track, including a partnership with The Medicaid Sessions

Engineering Policy - The Regulatory Accelerants You Need to Know

Transforming Health Care to Improve Suicide Prevention: Activating the Levers

Health Disparities in the Black Community - How an Integrated Health Care system can help

The Transformative Power of Intergenerational Mental Health Conversations

Unveiling the Link Between Employee Benefits, Cost Savings, and Positive Mental Health Outcomes

Navigating the Caregiving Spectrum: Unveiling Varied Experiences and Mental Impact Across Generations

Getting Real: Delivering on the Promise of Psychedelics Without Everybody Tripping

"The Behavioral Health Tech Conference provides an opportunity for behavioral health and digital health innovators to share their experiences, learnings, and ideas to get us closer to our collective goal of expanding access and improving the quality of mental and behavioral health care in the U.S.," said Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO, Going Digital: Behavioral Health Tech. "We're continually inspired and amazed by the network of speakers and attendees that come together at this conference each year to connect, collaborate, and create change for our health systems and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes stemming from this year's event."

Keynotes and panel sessions will highlight the power of intergenerational mental health conversations, approaches for addressing substance use disorder, digital solutions for aging populations, the impact of measurement-based care in behavioral health, scalable suicide prevention solutions, value-based reimbursement models in mental health, and more. See the full agenda with keynote and session speakers here .

"We're proud to be a partner with Going Digital Behavioral Health to lead the conference's first-ever policy track to advance understanding of the policy and regulatory landscape of innovation and accelerate the adoption of high-quality digital mental health technology," says Andy Keller, CEO of the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. The conference's high caliber of conference speakers and discussion topics makes this a must-attend event for policymakers and innovators."

In partnership with PESI, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accredited continuing education for mental health and substance use professionals worldwide, the event will offer continuing education (CE) credits for mental health professionals who attend. The in-person summit will be held at the Arizona Biltmore Waldorf Astoria. CE credits can also be attained virtually via PESI's streaming platform.

Learn more and register for the event: behavioralhealthtech.com/registration .

About Behavioral Health Tech Conference

Behavioral Health Tech Conference is the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology, health equity and innovation. The conference convenes health plans, employers and benefits professionals, health systems, behavioral health providers, investors, startups and policymakers to share best practices for deploying effective, scalable behavioral health solutions to all individuals. The conference will showcase the changing technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape for telehealth and other digital behavioral health solutions. Join other healthcare professionals working to make mental health and substance use care more accessible for all. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press contact:

