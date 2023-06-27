Behavioral Health Tech Conference Launches Inaugural Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards Program

New awards program recognizes contributions and advancements in mental health access and awareness by emerging leaders



Program created in partnership with Hopelab and Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, among others



Winners receive paid trip to conference, nominations due July 31, 2023

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Tech Conference , the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology and innovation, today announced the launch of its inaugural awards program, the Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards .

Created in partnership with Hopelab and Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute , the program recognizes leaders between the ages of 18-29 who have made significant contributions to the access, awareness and advancement of mental health care in the U.S. The program acknowledges the critical role young people play in envisioning, designing and building a future where all people, especially young people, can feel more supported and get access to the critical mental health resources they need.

"Young people from all backgrounds are making major contributions to address the mental health crisis in America today. The Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards program will shine a light on emerging innovators so they can occupy an even more central role in defining solutions to the problems facing people with mental illness," said Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO, Going Digital: Behavioral Health Tech. "We look forward to bringing attention to their ideas and providing them with resources, guidance and support they need to introduce and market their solutions to the industry."

Each nominated emerging leader will be evaluated based on their impact and influence in one or more of the following categories: academia/research, community-based organization, clinical medicine, entrepreneurship, technology, activists/influencers, and media. Winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2023 Behavioral Health Tech Conference in Phoenix, Ariz. on November 15, where they will be recognized onstage in front of hundreds of healthcare executives, investors, and policymakers.

"We need to give more attention to the cohort of diverse young people who are building a more promising mental health ecosystem for themselves, their peers and the generations to come," said Margaret Laws, President and CEO of Hopelab.

All nominations should be submitted via the Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards application form by July 31, 2023. Candidates must be between the ages of 18-29 and based in the U.S. More information about the Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Awards is here .

About Behavioral Health Tech Conference

Behavioral Health Tech Conference is the largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services through technology and innovation. The conference convenes health plans, employers and benefits professionals, health systems, behavioral health providers, investors, startups and policymakers to share best practices for deploying effective, scalable behavioral health solutions to all individuals. The conference will showcase the changing technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape for telehealth and other virtual behavioral health solutions. Join thousands of other healthcare professionals working to make mental health and substance use care more accessible for all. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Hopelab

Hopelab is a nonprofit social innovation lab based in San Francisco, CA that creates behavior-change tech to help teens and young adults live happier, healthier lives. The organization works with young people to co-create interventions grounded in behavioral science and human-centered design, conducts rigorous testing, and distributes these solutions in collaboration with partners. Learn more at hopelab.org.

About Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute

Launched in 2014, the Meadows Institute helps Texas legislators, state officials, members of the judiciary, and local, state, and national leaders identify equitable systemic solutions to mental health needs and has become Texas's most trusted source for data-driven mental health policy. The Meadows Institute is making a significant impact in multiple areas, helping Texas and national leaders shift the focus of new investments toward early intervention, addressing the mental health crisis in our jails and emergency rooms, and helping all people with mental health needs recover and be well. Learn more at mmhpi.org .

