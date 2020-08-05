Behrman Capital Portfolio Company Pelican Products Names Phil Gyori as President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco, today announced that its portfolio company Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems and advanced portable lighting systems, has named Phil Gyori the company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gyori has served as Group President of Pelican since joining in 2016. He succeeds Lyndon Faulkner, who becomes Executive Chairman after serving as Chief Executive Officer since 2006.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "We are delighted that Phil Gyori will serve as the new CEO of Pelican Products. Phil is a distinguished and outstanding executive who has been instrumental to Pelican's success through his leadership of the company's multiple divisions worldwide. Promoting Phil is both a well-earned and natural step.

"It is also fortunate that Lyndon Faulkner will continue with Pelican as Executive Chairman," Mr. Behrman continued. "Pelican's exceptional performance throughout Lyndon's tenure as CEO is a testament to the strength of his leadership. The company has realized a 400% sales increase during this period as a result of an aggressive business strategy, including acquisitions and international expansion through which we now operate in 26 countries across the globe. We are grateful for Lyndon's innumerable contributions and pleased that he will continue to share his wisdom and experience with Pelican."

Mr. Gyori said, "I am honored to lead Pelican Products at this very exciting and critical time. Our company is ideally positioned to capitalize on our market leadership in the coming years with an exceptional global team that is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers worldwide. We will build on the incredible foundation established by Lyndon to take Pelican and our operating divisions to new heights."

Mr. Faulkner added, "I am very proud of what we have accomplished at Pelican over the past several years. Together with Behrman Capital, our very supportive and insightful owners, we have built Pelican into a truly global leader with many exceptional growth opportunities in the coming years. Phil Gyori is an outstanding choice to lead Pelican through its next chapter, and I look forward to supporting him in my new role."

About Phil Gyori

Phil Gyori has over 30 years of executive and management experience and a proven track record of driving rapid business growth. He has a rich background in marketing, business development and brand management, and his expertise also extends to other cross-functional areas including sales, engineering, purchasing and overseas sourcing.

As Group President of Pelican since 2016, he has had responsibility for all three of the company's divisions: U.S. Commercial / Government / Consumer, International and Pelican BioThermal

Prior to Pelican he spent 16 years as an executive at Bushnell, a global leader in Sports Optics & Outdoor Recreation, where he was the general manager for the $400 million North American Division and where he helped grow the overall business from $100 million to $600 million. Before joining Bushnell, he served in leadership roles at Nike, Procter & Gamble, and The Quaker Oats Company.

Mr. Gyori holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and seven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

All trademarks and logos displayed herein are registered and unregistered trademarks of Pelican Products, Inc.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.0 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

