Beijing Sentu Education Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Taidian Industry Co., Ltd. Forge Strategic Partnership

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Sentu Education Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing Sentu), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) and Shenzhen TaiDian Industry Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen TaiDian), recognized for their leadership and reputable standing in their respective fields, have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement after friendly negotiations. This partnership, formalized under the laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, aims to collaborate in several key areas to drive innovation and market expansion.

Under this strategic framework agreement, both parties intend to explore potential collaboration across the following areas:

1. Jointly Explore and Develop New Technologies and Products: Beijing Sentu and Shenzhen TaiDian will explore potential collaborations on research and development initiatives to innovate and advance technology within their industries. They expect to share R&D outcomes and work towards commercial applications of these findings.

2. Engage in Deep Cooperation for Mutual Benefit: Leveraging their respective strengths in resources, technology, and market presence, the partnership will explore opportunities in:

a. Smart Education: Developing and enhancing educational technologies that leverage digital tools to transform learning experiences.

b. Digital and AI -driven Intelligent Conference Solutions: Innovating solutions for meetings and conferences that integrate digital and AI-enabled technologies for enhanced efficiency and user experience.

c. Other Related Business Areas: Exploring additional sectors where their combined expertise can lead to market growth, technological innovation, and brand enhancement.

This strategic alliance is based on the principle of mutual benefit, aiming to expand market reach, foster technological innovation, and strengthen brand identity in the competitive landscape. Both companies are excited about the potential synergies this partnership will unlock, promising new developments that will benefit their stakeholders and the broader market.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.Jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

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SOURCE Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited