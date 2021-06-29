Beijing to equip all its key Winter Olympics areas with accessible facilities

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn:

Beijing will equip all its key Winter Olympics areas with accessible facilities within this year, according to municipal officials.

The renovation this year will be carried out at a total of 34,089 spots in three key areas, including those surrounding the Winter Olympic venues, the municipality's sub-center, and the central urban area within the Fourth Ring Road. It involves four major sectors, roads, public transportation, public service spaces, and information exchange.

So far, 19,523 spots (57.27%) have been renovated. The municipality's Dongcheng district already has 100 public service spots designated as exemplary accessible facility spaces. Among all the district's 1,241 public lavatories, 169 were upgraded in 2020, and 154 were renovated in 2021 for better accessibility.

The renovation focuses on fine adjustment rather than reconstruction, with each lavatory upgraded according to local conditions, said Dong Ning, deputy director of the district's environment and sanitary service center.

