Being at the Forefront of Logistics is No Small Feat

MILAN , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poste Italiane has done it again! The largest home delivery player in Italy continues to break boundaries and extend the reach of delivery logistics with their new initiative "Fresh Deliveries". This service consists of delivering fresh groceries in refrigerated vehicles given the customer's preferred time of delivery, representing an important milestone for the Italian national post.

Milkman Technologies is actively participating in the Leaders in Logistics Summit in London this March 28-29. This event serves as a platform for logistics professionals to network, share ideas, and meet industry experts. (PRNewsfoto/Milkman Technologies)

This new venture was made possible by Poste Italiane's delivery service powered by Milkman Technologies , a tech scale-up that is the IT core of this business transformation for Poste Italiane's last-mile operations. Poste Italiane continues to rely on Milkman Technologies as their unique home delivery platform, a technology comprising the end-to-end last mile process, from the order ingestion to the doorstep delivery. With this in mind, Milkman Technologies continues to innovate in logistics, considering sustainability and a consumer-centric approach as relevant factors for resilient supply chain management.

Being at the forefront of technology for logistics is not an easy task. What is an even greater challenge, however, is to bridge the gap between the technology and the customers' needs. Logistics tech scale-ups such as Milkman Technologies need to look beyond their product and meet customers where they actually are, ensuring that the company's value proposition matches the market to which they are catering. It is for this reason that Milkman Technologies is attending one of the top conferences in logistics and supply chain management in EMEA, Leaders in Logistics in London on March 28-29. This event serves as a platform for logistics professionals to network, share ideas, and meet industry experts to learn which are the market pain points, urgencies, and winning strategies, much like Poste Italiane's needs for transformation.

Luca Krueger , CRO of Milkman Technologies, will participate in the event's panel discussion "Balancing Customer Convenience with Speed, Cost, and Sustainability", three factors essential to steer demand nowadays. The panel is held together with representatives from Correios de Portugal, Asendia, John Lewis Partnership and Via.Delivery. The discussion will focus on rethinking convenience, using customer data to provide personalized delivery options, navigating the challenge of returns, and exploring the role of out-of-home delivery in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be participating in the Leaders in Logistics conference and sharing our insights with other logistics professionals," says Luca. Find out more in the Leaders in Logistics website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037200/Leaders_in_Logistics_2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037201/Milkman_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Milkman Technologies