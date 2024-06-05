Beko Takes 'Sustainability at Heart' and introduces 16th Sustainability Report, with the Motto 'Feels like Home' to Urge Each Stakeholder to Start the Change at Home

Beko's recently released 16 th Sustainability Report shows how the company is committed to set the bar further to increase the ESG standards in the white goods industry

Sustainability Report shows how the company is committed to set the bar further to increase the ESG standards in the white goods industry Beko's CEO: "Our goal is clear: to create home appliances that not only meet the needs of our consumers but also contribute positively to our planet"

Beko is committed to being a net-zero business by 2050; this goal reflects its dedication to sustainability and its vision for the future

ISTANBUL, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, the global household goods company, has long been an advocate for sustainable development and sets an example as an innovator in sustainable home appliances, paving the way to a net-zero future. Beko's recently released 16th Sustainability Report adopts the theme of "Sustainability at Heart: Where 'Feels Like Home' Begins" and showcases the company's industry-leading standards in green energy utilization, energy efficient products and processes as well as resource efficiency and incorporation of recycled materials in its products.

Beko 2023 Sustainability Report Hakan Bulgurlu

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, said: "At Beko, we aren't just creating home appliances, we're innovating for a sustainable future. This past year has seen us reach significant milestones in green energy and recycling, but we see these as steps on our journey, not the destination. Our goal is clear: to create home appliances that not only meet the needs of our consumers but also contribute positively to our planet. We're committed to becoming a net-zero business by 2050, and each achievement brings us closer to this goal. Our role extends beyond manufacturing; we're striving to make every home a beacon of sustainability and a testament to a greener future."

Finding New Ways to Manufacture More Sustainably Every Single Day

Beko is committed to being a net-zero business by 2050. This long-term goal reflects its dedication to sustainability and its vision for the future. Beko shows its commitment to using green energy; the company's installed solar energy system capacity in 2023 has raised significantly to 20.3 MW from only 3.26 MW in 2022. Through energy and water efficiency and rainwater harvesting projects in 2023, a total of 95.680 GJ of energy saved, and 288,973 m3 of water saved in production processes. A total of 16,543 tonnes of recycled plastic were used in products, demonstrating its innovative approach to increase resource efficiency in products and production. Moreover, a total of 253 suppliers reported their environmental data within the scope of Supplier ESG Program and received commitments from 166 suppliers to set environmental targets.

Maintaining a robust financial performance is essential for continuous investment in sustainable innovation. Beko has demonstrated this through its impressive net sales which have reached EUR 8 billion (TRY 257,104 million). This not only showcases the company's financial solidity, but also its unwavering commitment to sustainability. Adding further credibility to Beko's initiatives, the company has received a fund of EUR 3.77 million from Horizon Europe projects. This key funding program for research and innovation, provided by the European Union, emphasises the value and trust placed in the company's sustainable projects. Furthermore, Beko has achieved notable savings of EUR 11.3 million (TRY 396.7 million) through its digital transformation projects. This accomplishment underscores Beko's innovative application of technology in enhancing efficiency and promoting sustainability.

Consistent Sustainability Progress: Global Accolades

Achieving a score of 86 (out of 100) in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is a notable recognition of Beko's parent company Arçelik's exceptional sustainability efforts. The company has once again been listed as the highest-scoring company in the DHP Household Durables Industry for the fifth time in a row out of 46 companies assessed (Score date: October 27, 2023, DJSI Emerging Markets). Additionally, the company has been recognised on The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Ranking of Corporate Knights, for the fourth consecutive year. Arçelik and Beko have prominent listings in the Real Leaders Top 300 Impact Companies of 2023 as well, ranking 16th and 17th, respectively.

Targets and Progress Reporting

The 2023 Sustainability Report lays out the full details of Beko's sustainability targets categorised by the "Planet," "Human Needs," and "Business." The targets include progress made since 2021 and the associated contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ranging from climate change, water, chemicals, plastics, healthy living, tackling food waste, supporting local communities and talent development through to diversity, decent work, and sustainable value chain. The Report emphasises Beko's dedication to furthering the SDGs, particularly the 12 focused within the Report where the company makes direct and significant contributions. It underscores the integration of these goals within Beko's corporate ethos and business framework.

The company's prominent progress in sustainability in 2023 is as follows:

By the end of 2023, Arçelik branded panels with a capacity of approximately 301 MW were produced for the Turkish market.

EnergySpin technology was developed which provides up to 35% energy savings compared to products without EnergySpin technology without compromising washing performance in the most frequently used washing programs.

AI Sense, an artificial intelligence technology that automatically detects fabric type, load amount, soiling and rinse level thanks to smart sensors integrated into the washing machine, focuses on increasing resource efficiency in every wash.

In cooperation with WWF Turkey and the Association for the Protection of Marine Life (DYKD), ghost fishing nets in the Marmara Sea were collected to be recycled and used in products in 2023.

(DYKD), ghost fishing nets in the Marmara Sea were collected to be recycled and used in products in 2023. Beko became one of the first participants of the "Forward Faster Initiative" launched by the UN Global Compact (UNGC) at the 78th UN General Assembly in September 2023 . Forward Faster invites companies to make commitments in five strategic areas (living wage, gender equality, climate action, water action and sustainable finance) to accelerate the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and move closer to the 2030 Agenda.

. Forward Faster invites companies to make commitments in five strategic areas (living wage, gender equality, climate action, water action and sustainable finance) to accelerate the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and move closer to the 2030 Agenda. In 2023, following the earthquake disaster in Turkey , support was provided to earthquake victims in coordination with Koç Holding and Group companies; social areas and container cities were established. In addition to tents, food, blankets, clothes, heaters, stoves made from old washing machine drums, solar panels and generators, more than 800,000 items of aid were delivered to the region. Arçelik Fixed Support Points continue to provide hot meals and clean clothes.

, support was provided to earthquake victims in coordination with Koç Holding and Group companies; social areas and container cities were established. In addition to tents, food, blankets, clothes, heaters, stoves made from old washing machine drums, solar panels and generators, more than 800,000 items of aid were delivered to the region. Arçelik Fixed Support Points continue to provide hot meals and clean clothes. Partnership with Water.org made, to provide 10,000 Kenyans with access to safe water or sanitation solutions; delivering safe water or sanitation solutions to more than 7,300 people in the region in 2023.

Launched the Global WE-inTech Program to empower the next generation of women engineers in 4 countries. The project, which aims to empower women in R&D and innovation in Turkey , Pakistan , South Africa and Romania , reached 105 female engineering students in 2023.

, , and , reached 105 female engineering students in 2023. The Digital Wings project aims to provide technology design, Information Technologies and software training to 100,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 in 81 provinces of Turkey by 2026. In 2023, 35,372 female students were reached in schools in 81 provinces.

The information conveyed in the Report belongs to Beko's parent company Arçelik. The 2023 Sustainability Report can be reached from here. Please click here for the executive summary and here for the Materiality Report 2023.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko has 55,000 employees throughout the world with its global operations through its subsidiaries in 57 countries and 45 production facilities in 13 countries (i.e. Türkiye, UK, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and China). Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of EUR 8 billion in 2023. Beko's 31 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,200 researchers and hold more than 3,100 international registered patent applications to date. For the 5th consecutive year, the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 27 October 2023) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment was achieved.** Beko's vision is "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide."

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431056/Beko_2023_Sustainability_Report_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430987/Beko_Hakan_Bulgurlu.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199066/Beko_Logo.jpg