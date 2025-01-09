Beko Tops 2025 List of Impact Companies

Beko continues to garner global recognition for its sustainability initiatives, achieving the first spot on Real Leaders' 2025 Top Impact Companies List and proving that meaningful impact starts with action.

ISTANBUL, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a global leader in home appliances, today announced its ranking as 1st on Real Leaders' 2025 Top Impact Companies List. This prestigious recognition highlights Beko's dedication to embedding sustainability into its business practices and its mission of inspiring sustainable lives in every home.

Hakan Bulgurlu, Beko, CEO Real Leaders Official Awards Badge

Real Leaders, a global media and membership platform, has announced its seventh annual Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking. The list aims to recognize companies that thrive while making exceptional contributions to society and the planet. The 2025 list features respected impact brands of all sizes across a variety of industries.

Guided by its vision "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide", Beko focuses on driving a sustainable future by leveraging its technology, talent, and manufacturing capabilities. Securing the top spot on the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies List reflects the alignment of Beko's initiatives with Real Leaders' mission, showcasing the company's influence in advancing sustainable solutions globally.

Commenting on Beko's remarkable success, Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, stated: "Being recognized as the top company on Real Leaders' list is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make a positive and lasting difference. This honor builds on our recent achievements, including recognition by global sustainability benchmarks like the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, as well as the validation of our climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative. At Beko, we view sustainability not as a choice but as a responsibility embedded in every aspect of our work. Our mission is to lead by example, encouraging the business community to adopt practices that minimize environmental impact while creating positive value for society. This milestone reinforces our resolve to drive sustainable innovation and move closer to achieving a net-zero future."

Beko's continued recognition for its sustainability efforts solidifies its role as a trailblazer in integrating environmental and social responsibility with business excellence. With a vision rooted in sustainable progress, Beko is championing efforts that enable businesses and households to contribute to a greener future.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with 55,000 employees worldwide and global operations through its subsidiaries in 58 countries and 45 production facilities in 13 countries (i.e. Türkiye, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, China and Egypt). Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 8 billion Euros in 2023. Beko's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

