Beko US Partners with FC Barcelona on 'Eat Like a Pro' Campaign to Encourage Good Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko (bekoappliances.com) is partnering with FC Barcelona, one of the world's greatest soccer clubs, in a global 'Eat Like A Pro' campaign to inspire and educate families on the importance of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

If current trends continue, the number of overweight infants and young children globally will increase to 70 million by 2025. "Beko is striving to help tackle this crisis through innovative technologies that make healthy eating easier, while raising awareness through the 'Eat Like a Pro' campaign," said Hasan Yardimci, president of Beko US, #1 European freestanding home appliance brand recently introduced into the North American market.

At the recent EuroCucina International Kitchen Furniture Exhibition in Milan, top Italian chef Alessandro Borghese unveiled exclusive, delicious and healthy recipes for the campaign, which encourages consumers to emulate their FC Barcelona heroes and 'Eat Like A Pro.' More than three million players between five and 19 years old are registered with the U.S. Youth Soccer Association.

"As both a chef and a father," Borghese said, "I am a passionate advocate of healthy eating, and therefore the campaign and everything it stands for is very close to my heart. I'm a firm believer that nutritious food needn't fall short on taste…or excitement!"

Borghese's recipes have been approved by Dra.Antonia Lizárraga, FC Barcelona's top nutritionist, and are available on Beko's 'Eat Like a Pro' website. Here, parents, children and families can access a range of fun activities, healthy eating hints, tips and recipes, while learning about the eating habits of the team's finest players in videos like this.

Yardimci said, "Beko is dedicated to helping consumers lead healthy lives and reach their next level of remarkable whether it's at home or on the playing field. Our wide range of appliances feature smart and helpful technologies to deliver healthy food at its freshest."

For example, Beko's EverFresh+ and Active Fresh Blue Light technology keeps food fresher three times longer than the average refrigerator – for up to 30 days. This technology simulates natural lighting conditions, extending the photosynthesis process in the refrigerator, which means that every stalk, head or bunch bought as a healthy option or key ingredient stays fresh longer.

Superstar features on other Beko home appliances allow busy moms and dads to cook meals more quickly and efficiently, clean dishes better with less noise, decreased water and energy consumption, and wash and dry clothes quickly – so they can spend less time working and more time playing.

Lizárraga said, "To keep the players in top form, they must sustain a general healthy eating pattern which helps to support the needs of a fit, energetic and lean player. Children must also have balanced diets and must be energized on a daily basis through proper nutrition to keep fit and strong. Beko is helping to enable kids and parents on a global scale through its innovative approach and campaign."

Beko US Inc. was founded in June 2016 and has a distribution center in Bolingbrook, Ill.

