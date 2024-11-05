Beko Wins Prestigious AI25 Award from UiPath for Innovative Use of AI and Automation

Beko receives AI25 Award from UiPath , a global company that makes robotic process automation (RPA) software, for its innovative use of AI and automation

ISTANBUL, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko today announced it has been named a UiPath AI25 Award winner. recognizing its innovative use of AI and automation. The annual award program identifies the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder outcomes.

Beko has been utilizing RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technology since 2017, and it has become strategically crucial in the company's digital transformation and process digitalization efforts. In 2020, Beko further strengthened this commitment by investing in UiPath and establishing its own robot farm. To date, Beko has successfully automated 220 processes across its entire value chain and global operations, with 170 of those processes actively run by over 20 robots.

Beko's Digicrew Citizen Developer Program aims to enhance employees' digital capabilities, preparing them for the AI revolution through training in Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, and Low-code Application Development. The program has already up-skilled nearly 1000 employees, this year, DigiCrew will also expand to include Artificial Intelligence program.

Additionally, in 2023, Beko integrated AI-based Document Understanding technology with RPA to automate sales order and invoice management processes, resulting in cost and time savings. This innovation has improved the accuracy of document processing, even for non-standard documents. Looking ahead to 2024, Beko has also deployed the Test Suite on its B2C mobile applications to ensure consistent uptime and customer access, while conducting automated tests on company websites that collaborate with Beko for deals and campaigns.

Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer at Beko, said: "Winning the AI25 Award is a testament to Beko's commitment to leveraging AI and automation to drive innovation and efficiency across our global operations. With DigiCrew, we are amplifying the impact of digitization by upskilling our employees to automate their daily operational tasks. This initiative not only boosts individual productivity but also drives efficiency across our entire organization, empowering our workforce to embrace the future of work."

The UiPath AI25 Awards are designed to acknowledge customers using AI and automation to supercharge productivity; transform customer and employee experiences; deliver substantial return on investment; and support corporate, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Customers across the globe were invited to submit applications detailing how they have used AI and automation to redefine what's possible—not just in business, but in the way we work and live. The 25 winners were selected by a panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation, and results of their UiPath use case.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with 55,000 employees worldwide and global operations through its subsidiaries in 58 countries and 46 production facilities in 14 countries (i.e. Türkiye, UK, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, China and Egypt). Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 8 billion Euros in 2023. Beko's 31 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. For the 5th consecutive year, the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 27 October 2023) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment was achieved.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

