Belcan Hosts NASA's Artemis I Celebration Tour

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government services markets, was the proud host of the Artemis I Celebration Tour, held at Belcan's headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 16.

Spanning the U.S. since May, the Artemis I Celebration Tour commemorates the next-generation moon exploration program, which successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in November 2022.

Belcan employees receive thanks from space industry business leaders for their contribution to the successful launch of Artemis I.
The Belcan-hosted event featured business leaders from the space industry discussing recent advancements and future plans for lunar surface missions and exploration to other destinations, including Mars. The delegation included Astronaut Lee Morin as well as representatives from NASA, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman, and local political officials. The event also featured a tour of Belcan's Digital Innovation Lab, a flexible workspace equipped with technologies that enable the exploration and definition of digital engineering solutions for emerging industry needs.

Belcan was selected as a host location for the tour as a result of the company's instrumental role in supporting the Artemis program in the areas of software development, manufacturing engineering, quality engineering, and other fields.

"Belcan is very proud to have contributed to the historic and successful launch of Artemis I through the exceptional efforts of our talented team members," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "We look forward to continuing to earn the trust of NASA and its partners by providing innovative engineering solutions for future Artemis missions and other important space programs in the coming months and years."

Sarah Weis, Boeing's SLS B1B Deputy Program Manager, commented, "I am so proud of and thankful for the work Belcan and all our suppliers do in making the Artemis missions successful and enabling NASA's return to deep space!"

About Belcan 
Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

