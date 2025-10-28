Belco Community Credit Union Strengthens Digital Banking Performance through Strategic Partnership with Alkami

Collaboration delivers 88% digital adoption, improved mobile application ratings, and top-tier member satisfaction scores

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Belco Community Credit Union (Belco), a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based credit union, has renewed and expanded its partnership with Alkami to further accelerate its digital transformation and enhance member engagement.

Since implementing Alkami's Digital Banking Platform in 2017, Belco has evolved its approach from delivering capabilities digitally to a deeply collaborative, data-informed partnership – centered on leading with a member-first mindset. This evolution was catalyzed by a Strategic Alignment Workshop conducted by Alkami, designed to strengthen communication, identify opportunities for deeper Platform utilization, and establish a roadmap for digital growth. The engagement marked a turning point for Belco, evolving into a true partnership built on mutual responsibility, training and support, and measurable outcomes.

"The Strategic Alignment Workshop was a pivotal moment in our relationship with Belco. It gave us the opportunity to go beyond product or support conversations and truly define what success looked like for their organization," said Wayne McCulloch, chief customer officer at Alkami. "By bringing the right people to the table and taking a consultative approach, we were able to map out a strategy rooted in Belco's long-term goals. We believe that level of partnership led to their renewed commitment and set a solid foundation for sustained innovation and growth."

"I continue to hear genuine excitement from our employees about Alkami's functionality and our improved utilization," said Amey R. Sgrignoli, president and chief executive officer of Belco. "Engagement on both sides of the relationship, through better communication, collaboration, and shared accountability, has driven tangible progress and positioned us to serve members more effectively across digital channels."

Through this renewed alignment, Belco has achieved substantial improvements in digital adoption and member satisfaction, including an 88% active digital banking user rate and the mobile application (app) rating rose from 3.3 to 4.8 on iOS and Android.

Belco has leveraged Alkami's Digital Banking capabilities to expand its member experience and improve operational efficiency. Recent initiatives include the SavvyMoney® Credit Score Solution , enabling members to monitor and improve their financial wellness; Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution , powering real-time, data-driven campaigns based on member behaviors; Alkami's content management system, providing marketers with self-service tools to deliver relevant messages within the Digital Banking Platform; instant account verification and remote deposit capture for enhanced money movement capabilities; and a native app experience.

Belco's transformation reflects the impact of intentional partnership and strategic alignment. By integrating Alkami's technology and expertise into its long-term vision, Belco has strengthened its ability to deliver a modern approach to banking through anticipating the needs of their account holders on every digital channel.

To read more about Belco's digital banking journey, visit here .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Belco Community Credit Union

Belco Community Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering checking, savings, loan, investment and small business products and services. Established in 1939 to serve employees of Bell Telephone Company in Harrisburg, PA, Belco became a community-chartered credit union in July 2005, opening membership to businesses and individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, or York counties. Belco has more than 74,000 members and $959 million in assets, 13 branches, numerous ATM and ITM locations, and 24-hour account access through mobile, online and telephone banking. For more information, visit www.belco.org or call (800) 642-4482.

