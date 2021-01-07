Belfonti Companies Extends Lease With Brook & Whittle

Brook & Whittle is a leading provider of sustainable label solutions. For more than 20 years they have provided pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve, and heat transfer labels to markets that include premium beverage, home care, personal care, food, nutraceutical, wine, spirits, and craft beverage. They specialize in high-speed wide web printing, digital print technology and complex package decoration. The company is headquartered at 20 Carter Drive in Guilford, CT and has 8 manufacturing locations across the country. For more information please visit www.brookandwhittle.com

"Brook & Whittle has been a tenant of ours since 2010, and we are thrilled that our landlord-tenant partnership will now be a long-term relationship," said Michael Belfonti, CEO of Belfonti Companies, speaking on behalf of the Landlord.

As part of the lease extension, the Landlord has agreed to expand and upgrade the existing parking lot at the site. The upgrade will include an increase in the number of parking spaces and the addition of new curbs, drainage and retaining walls.

"We are looking forward to continuing our presence in the Guilford community. We have a longstanding track record as a manufacturer and employer in this area and have confidence in our continued success," said Mark Pollard, CEO at Brook & Whittle. "We are extremely pleased to extend the lease at our Guilford site. We continue to invest in our facilities and people, as part of our commitment to a more vibrant future," said Jeremy Letterman, Vice President of Operations at Brook & Whittle.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Belfonti Companies is a family of organizations that focus on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Michael Belfonti, the company's founder, president and CEO, has always believed in acquiring real estate on the basis of its profit- making potential, and it is precisely this philosophy that has enabled Belfonti Companies, LLC to successfully own and manage millions of square feet of real estate over the years. From its modest beginnings in 1980, Belfonti Companies, LLC has grown to become a solid and highly esteemed company, successfully completing billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets, including approximately 3,000 residential apartment units and nearly one million square feet of office buildings, retail centers, and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

