Belfry and Clair Partner to Launch On-Demand Pay, Giving Security Officers Instant1 Access to Earned Wages

New financial wellness benefit, powered by Clair, helps security companies attract and retain talent in one of the industry's toughest hiring climates

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfry, the operating platform built for security guard services companies, today announced the launch of On-Demand Pay, an earned wage access (EWA) benefit that allows security officers to access a portion of their earned wages before payday. The service is powered by Clair, a leading financial technology company, with all advances originated by Clair's banking partner, Pathward®, N.A.

The private security industry employs more than one million officers across the United States, the majority of whom are hourly workers operating in a financially demanding environment. When unexpected expenses arise, many officers face immediate concerns due to a lack of funds.

For an industry already challenged by high turnover and chronic understaffing, financial stress can make it even harder to retain and support a stable workforce. We understand these realities, and we're proud to provide solutions that help security companies support their officers' financial wellness and stability.

"Security companies today are competing for the same officers as every other hourly employer, and wages alone aren't enough. On-Demand Pay gives our customers a meaningful benefit that puts money in officers' hands when they need it. Our hope is that this allows Belfry customers to become more competitive in hiring while supporting the financial wellness of their workforce." — Jordan Wallach, Co-Founder & CEO of Belfry

On-Demand Pay is now included at no additional cost to employers as part of every Belfry subscription. Security operators do not need to take any action to make the benefit available to their employees. The feature is embedded directly in the Belfry app, requiring zero changes to payroll processes or administrative workflows. Employers are never responsible for funding advances or collecting repayments.

About Belfry

Belfry is the all-in-one operating platform purpose-built for security guard services companies. From scheduling and dispatch to billing, compliance, and workforce management, Belfry helps security operators run leaner, grow faster, and better serve their clients. Belfry is trusted by security companies across the United States.

About Clair

Clair is a mission-driven fintech company offering embedded earned wage access products to break the traditional two week pay cycle by giving people access to their money as soon as they've earned it, at no cost to employers. Supported by its partnership with national bank Pathward, N.A., Clair is available at over 148,000 work locations across 29 different industries, improving financial health and increasing employee retention. Clair is based in New York and has raised $93.7 million in equity funding from investors including Thrive Capital, Upfront Ventures, Kairos HQ, and Founder Collective. For more information, visit getclair.com.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

All Advances are originated by Pathward®, N.A. All Advances are subject to eligibility criteria and application review. Terms and conditions apply.

1Instant Transfers typically occur in seconds but may take up to 30 minutes. A $4.99 instant transfer fee applies and is deducted from the Advance at disbursement.

SOURCE Belfry