Belfry Raises $12 Million Series A to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Funding round led by Base10 Partners to expand platform capabilities and market reach

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfry Software, a modern platform for physical security providers, announced it has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round, bringing Belfry's total financing to $20 million. The investment was led by Base10 Partners with continued support from existing investors Bienville Capital and Aglaé Ventures. This capital will accelerate product innovation and the delivery of exceptional customer experiences to meet rising market demand.

Belfry has transformed how security businesses operate by consolidating critical functions including scheduling, timekeeping, payroll, billing, and more, into a single, integrated solution. This allows security providers to improve back office efficiency, enhance employee experiences, and focus on delivering exceptional service to their customers.

"Security businesses face unique challenges, from complex scheduling needs to compliance and payroll intricacies. Our mission has always been to simplify these processes with intuitive yet powerful tools and outstanding support," said Jordan Wallach, Co-Founder & CEO of Belfry. "This investment allows us to deliver even more value to our customers and expand our impact across the industry. We're just getting started."

"We are excited to support the Belfry team as they continue to build a best-in-class product that is purpose-built for their customers," said Caroline Broder, Partner at Base10 Partners. "The security market in particular has very specific workforce and staffing-related workflow needs which are underserved by incumbent vertical solutions or by attempts to apply non-vertical platforms to the security industry. Spending time with Belfry's customers and other leading security businesses has deepened our conviction that Belfry's dynamic scheduling, integrated payroll, and all-in-one product offering will help security businesses to improve operations and invest in the growth of their businesses."

Belfry empowers security businesses to overcome their toughest challenges with measurable value delivered through purpose-built features:

Streamline Back-Office Operations: The industry's only fully embedded payroll system transforms timesheets into payroll in just three clicks, saving valuable administrative time.

The industry's only fully embedded payroll system transforms timesheets into payroll in just three clicks, saving valuable administrative time. Optimize Labor Costs: Smart scheduling tools match the right officer to each post, reducing overtime and improving workforce efficiency.

Smart scheduling tools match the right officer to each post, reducing overtime and improving workforce efficiency. Demonstrate Accountability to Security Clients: Real-time dashboards and tracking tools offer full visibility into site activities, enabling businesses to showcase ROI and build trust.

Real-time dashboards and tracking tools offer full visibility into site activities, enabling businesses to showcase ROI and build trust. Enhance Employee Satisfaction: Intuitive tools and simplified workflows make it easier for employees to manage their schedules, leading to happier, more productive teams and reduced turnover.

"Belfry has enabled us to work smarter, not harder," said Jim Houpt, Owner of Merchants Security Service in Dayton, OH. "As a fourth-generation owner, I've seen how outdated systems hold our industry back. Our previous platform was antiquated and frustrating; I avoided using it. Belfry is quick, intuitive, and does everything we need. Since switching, we've been able to smooth out our operational processes, cut overtime in half, and improve profitability. Belfry is a true partner for us and the backbone of our company."

The platform's combination of advanced technology and exceptional customer service has positioned Belfry as the leading choice for forward-thinking security businesses.

For more information about Belfry and its solutions, visit www.belfrysoftware.com.

About Belfry Software

Belfry is a venture-backed technology provider, transforming the way security guard services companies operate. From streamlined payroll and HR to advanced scheduling and security operations, Belfry empowers businesses to work smarter, reduce administrative overhead, and focus on delivering exceptional service. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. Learn more at www.belfrysoftware.com.

About Base10 Partners

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and in companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy. This includes heavily investing in Business-in-a-Box companies, which employ a multi-product strategy to consolidate core business operations in one platform that is purpose-built for a particular Real Economy end vertical or sector. Through its program the Advancement Initiative, Base10 donates a portion of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Nowports, Motive, Chili Piper, and Popmenu. Connect via base10.vc.

Media Contact

Ellie Tippett

KCPR

[email protected]

415.328.8079

SOURCE Belfry