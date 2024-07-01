Believe the Hype! Red Lobster and Flavor Flav Cook Up Epic New Meal Collab

For a limited time, guests can enjoy Flavor Flav's Faves – his signature meal

that's as flavorful as the icon himself

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you gotta have seafood, you gotta have Flavor Flav's favorites from Red Lobster®. During Crabfest, Flavor Flav made it known to the world that Red Lobster is here to stay, and now the duo is teaming up once again to bring guests nationwide an epic meal collab. Beginning today for a limited time, guests can sink their claws into Flavor Fav's signature meal – Flavor Flav's Faves*.

Flavor Flav’s Faves Signature Meal includes Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Bacon Mac & Cheese all on one plate

Yeah Boyeeee…you heard that right. The new signature meal features a variety of Red Lobster favorites hand-selected by Flavor Flav himself including, Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Bacon Mac & Cheese, plus choice of one side. Red Lobster is letting guests in on a little sea-cret: Flavor Flav's Faves is an off-menu meal, so only those in-the-know can clock in for flavor time. To order, guests should just ask their server for the Flavor Flav's Faves the next time they dine at their local Red Lobster restaurant.

"As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I'm fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites," said Flavor Flav. "You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!"

"When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "Flavor Flav's passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we're excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other."

In addition to enjoying Flavor Flav's Faves, guests can visit their local Red Lobster restaurant this summer to enjoy an array of craveable crab creations starting at just $20** during Crabfest. From NEW Creamy Crab Carbonara to NEW Crab & Lobster Duo and NEW Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak, there is something claw-some for every crab lover. For guests looking to go all-in with a full pound of crab legs, Crab Your Way is the way to go. Guests can select wild-caught Snow or Bairdi Crab*** (a Crabfest special) and then choose from three different flavor options – NEW! Cajun Butter, Roasted Garlic Butter or Simply Steamed.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

*Available for a limited time only. Price and participation may vary.

**Offer available for a limited time. Prices higher in California, Reno, New York Times Square, Hawaii, and Canada. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes, and gratuities.

***Bairdi crab is available while supplies last for an additional charge.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, or TikTok.

