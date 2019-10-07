Belize: A Premier Nearshore Destination for Customer Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies with expansive care, billing and service/sales agents understand how important an asset the contact center has become. It is a critical conduit by which the company can grow the business, retain customers and protect the brand. With a highly educated workforce that sees annual growth of approximately 8,000 new graduates each year, Belize is the only native English-speaking country in Central America and offers an optimal combination of economic, cultural and educational factors for customer service and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

Frost & Sullivan's white paper, Smaller By Design: Belize as a Premier Outsourcing Destination, explores the investment in Belize to manage North American call volumes. It also highlights the many advantages of outsourcing customer management solutions from this vibrant Caribbean nation and the main drivers for the wider client acceptance of nearshore and Belize.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: https://go.frost.com/outsourcing.

"Belize's opportunity to capture a large segment of the US bilingual market is unprecedented and cannot be ignored. BPO companies and their clients are standing up and taking notice," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst with Frost & Sullivan. "Transparent BPO (TBPO), the largest national service provider, is making significant strides to transform the trifecta of people, process and technology into a competitive advantage for its clients. The country's young labor market now supports over 4,000 in-demand contact center jobs in its fast-growth BPO sector."

"The Transparent difference is anchored on four distinct pillars, offering clients proven results, an open-door policy, scalable recruiting and hiring as well as a secure network," added Jason Sterns, Vice President with TBPO. "TBPO is unique in that it has purposely brought in seasoned BPO managers who average 16-plus years of experience and live in Belize and pair them with US-based client services. While this tenured leadership has assisted with strong processes and best practices, TBPO is also investing heavily in developing in-country leadership for its current and future growth."

TBPO provides superior service with industry-low attrition rates by leveraging Belize's key strengths:

Two main fiber optic hubs—ARCOS and TELMEX—and a third under construction with high redundancy rates nationally.

Sophisticated and reliable MPLS network infrastructures with expansion capability.

with expansion capability. Price/value ratio and cost advantage compared to the Philippines , political stability and stable foreign exchange rates.

compared to , political stability and stable foreign exchange rates. Foreign government incentives to attract and retain outsourcing companies and aggressive in-country government investment promotion to US companies.

promotion to US companies. Outstanding English and Spanish communication skills, an affinity for US culture and the ability to sell to American consumers, and highly successful BPO talent acquisition and training programs.

an affinity for US culture and the ability to sell to American consumers, and highly successful BPO and training programs. Call center career attractiveness in-country due to agent education levels and customer service skillsets.

due to agent education levels and customer service skillsets. A blue-chip list of international companies currently being serviced in nearshore sites.

currently being serviced in nearshore sites. Short travel distance from most major US airline routes and time zone advantages.

