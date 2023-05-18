Belk Adds 10 Additional Belk Outlet Locations Opening in May

News provided by

Belk, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 12:55 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is expanding the retailer's latest shopping concept, the Belk Outlet, to an additional ten locations this month. Customers will soon have a total of 16 outlet destinations across Belk's retail footprint to shop for the best brands at great prices.

Belk debuted its first outlet in January 2023 in Greeneville, TN, before opening an additional five locations by early April. As more Belk Outlets continue to open, Belk customers can't stop raving about the new shopping concept.

Belk Outlets include discounted items that come directly from larger Belk stores, meaning customers will have access to a wide range of items, including high-end and designer brands that these locations may not have carried in the past.

The next 10 Belk Outlet locations are:

  • 907 E. 16th Ave, Cordele, GA (opened 5/12)
  • 2111 Collier Pkwy, Land O Lakes, FL (opened 5/16)
  • 270 Cypress Edge Dr., Palm Coast, FL (opened 5/16)
  • 101 City Smitty Dr., Saint Marys, GA (opened 5/16)
  • 2990 Meadow Creek Dr., Bossier City, LA (opens 5/23)
  • 400 N. Center St., Westminster, MD (opens 5/23)
  • 2040 N. Perkins Rd., Stillwater, OK (opens 5/23)
  • 3606 Town Center St., Sherman, TX (opens 5/23)
  • 1354 Armory Dr., Franklin, VA (opens 5/23)
  • 100 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, WV (opens 5/23)

The official celebrations of the 10 new Belk Outlets will take place on Saturday, June 3. The locations will hold grand opening events to celebrate the new shopping experience with their communities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at each store's opening (10 a.m. local time), along with music and treats for customers to enjoy.

About Belk
Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

Also from this source

Belk's Charity Sale Returns for Exclusive Shopping Discounts While Helping Local Charities May 5-7

Belk Announces Five Additional Belk Outlet Locations Opening Soon

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.