Belk Adds 10 Additional Belk Outlet Locations Opening in May

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is expanding the retailer's latest shopping concept, the Belk Outlet, to an additional ten locations this month. Customers will soon have a total of 16 outlet destinations across Belk's retail footprint to shop for the best brands at great prices.

Belk debuted its first outlet in January 2023 in Greeneville, TN, before opening an additional five locations by early April. As more Belk Outlets continue to open, Belk customers can't stop raving about the new shopping concept.

Belk Outlets include discounted items that come directly from larger Belk stores, meaning customers will have access to a wide range of items, including high-end and designer brands that these locations may not have carried in the past.

The next 10 Belk Outlet locations are:

907 E. 16 th Ave, Cordele, GA (opened 5/12)

Ave, (opened 5/12) 2111 Collier Pkwy, Land O Lakes, FL (opened 5/16)

(opened 5/16) 270 Cypress Edge Dr., Palm Coast, FL (opened 5/16)

(opened 5/16) 101 City Smitty Dr., Saint Marys, GA (opened 5/16)

(opened 5/16) 2990 Meadow Creek Dr., Bossier City, LA (opens 5/23)

(opens 5/23) 400 N. Center St., Westminster, MD (opens 5/23)

(opens 5/23) 2040 N. Perkins Rd., Stillwater, OK (opens 5/23)

(opens 5/23) 3606 Town Center St., Sherman, TX (opens 5/23)

(opens 5/23) 1354 Armory Dr., Franklin, VA (opens 5/23)

(opens 5/23) 100 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, WV (opens 5/23)

The official celebrations of the 10 new Belk Outlets will take place on Saturday, June 3. The locations will hold grand opening events to celebrate the new shopping experience with their communities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at each store's opening (10 a.m. local time), along with music and treats for customers to enjoy.

