Save Big, Give Back at Belk's Fall Charity Sale November 7 - 9, Benefiting Local Nonprofits While Unlocking Exclusive Offers on Top National Brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisp air, cozy layers and community spirit mean one thing: Belk's Fall Charity Sale is back, turning autumn shopping into a season of saving big while giving back. From November 7 – 9, customers can shop in-store at any Belk location (excluding Belk Outlets) to help raise funds for local 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, all while scoring exclusive savings on top designer brands including Vince Camuto, Dooney & Bourke, Sam Edelman shoes, and Effy fine jewelry.

Belk's Charity Sale doesn't just attract savvy shoppers with great deals. It also gives local nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds for their own organizations by selling event tickets. In return, ticket holders get exclusive in–store discounts all weekend long.

"Belk's Charity Sale is an event we look forward to all year that brings our customers, associates, and community partners together to make a real impact," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "It's a simple, meaningful way for customers to give back to the organizations who are making a positive difference in our communities, while getting to shop and save on the brands they love."

How it works: Customers must purchase a $5 Charity Sale ticket – available from participating nonprofits or at a local Belk store. The $5 ticket price is then deducted from the customer's purchase during the sale. All proceeds from tickets purchased through the charities are returned directly to those organizations, while proceeds from tickets sold at the registers are shared among Belk's three national partners: Family Promise, Salvation Army and Boys & Girls Club. Customers also have the option to shop early and reserve items before the sale starts. Happening now through November 6, customers can lock in their styles and then pick them up during the Charity Sale weekend.

Belk has been hosting Charity Sale for nearly two decades (beginning in 2006) and has benefited more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations across its 16-state footprint. This season's sale has more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations participating in the fundraising event.

For additional information about Charity Sale, visit www.belk.com/charity, and for nonprofits interested in participating, please visit www.belk.com/CharitySaleResources.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states, and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For 137 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

