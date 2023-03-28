Belk Announces Five Additional Belk Outlet Locations Opening Soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is opening five additional Belk Outlet locations as part of a new concept the retailer debuted at the start of 2023. For the first time in Belk's almost 135-year history, the company launched Belk Outlet as an opportunity for customers to get the best brands at a great price.

Belk's Greeneville, Tenn. location pioneered the initiative as the company converted an existing store into the first Belk Outlet and opened its doors to the public on January 30. The feedback from customers was overwhelmingly positive, and Belk is proud to announce that an additional five locations will be opening within the next week.

The five new Belk Outlet locations are:

911 E Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 (opening 3/30)

29360 (opening 3/30) 19 Claypool Hill Mall, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 (opening 3/30)

24609 (opening 3/30) 3093 East Main Street, Suite B, Russellville, AR 72802 (opening 3/30)

72802 (opening 3/30) 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Ste 800, Clarksville, TN 37040 (opening 4/4)

37040 (opening 4/4) 6640 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville, GA 30135 (opening 4/4)

Each Belk Outlet will include discounted items that come directly from larger Belk stores across the retailer's footprint and customers will have access to many new items, including high-end and designer brands that these locations may not have carried in the past.

To officially celebrate the new Belk Outlets opening their doors for business, each of the five locations will hold Grand Opening events with their communities on Saturday, April 15. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will take place at each store's opening that day, starting at 10 a.m. local time. The first 200 customers will receive a Belk gift card valued at up to $500. Gift cards will range in value from $5-$25, with one $100 winner and one $500 winner at each location. There will also be music and treats for customers to enjoy as they explore the store.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

